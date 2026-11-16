Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu shared a video clip on social media, showing him and his family travelling in safari vehicles operated by the Forest Department, drawing criticism. The Bharatiya Janata Party called it a violation of the rules of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve as the minister for Social Justice, Adi Dravidar Welfare and Hill Tribes was seen trekking inside alleged restricted forest area and approaching wild animals, including a tiger and elephants, India Today reported.

Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu films himself running towards a TIGER inside a forest reserve! A video of the Social Justice Minister near a tiger and elephants at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has gone viral. Conservationists allege wildlife safety rules were violated and are demanding action under the Wildlife Protection Act. Tourists face penalties for violating these rules, while a minister's conduct is now under scrutiny! https://t.co/PievLqEcPh — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 16, 2026 Several users on social media sought action against Arasu as he reportedly ran towards a tiger and elephants, claiming that his actions violated wildlife protection rules. ALSO READ: Madurai Gold Heist Planned After Multiple Recce Visits, Man Used Elevator Shaft For Entry; Influencer Among Two Arrested

Minister Must Be Penalised: BJP Seeking action against the minister, BJP Tamil Nadu chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said ordinary citizens and tourists face fines and cases for similar violations. The same standards must apply to ministers and officials, he asserted in an X post.

I strongly condemn the reported conduct of Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu @VanniTamizhVCK during his recent visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The Instagram Reels he had posted show him and others getting out of vehicles, trekking inside the reserve, posing on a forest department vehicle, and moving closer to wildlife, including a tiger and elephants. These actions conflict with the clear rules of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, which prohibit visitors from dismounting, chasing or approaching animals, and entering restricted areas on foot. These rules exist to protect both wildlife and people and are enforced under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Ordinary citizens and tourists face fines and cases for similar violations. The same standards must apply to ministers and officials. Special access facilitated by forest staff does not exempt anyone from the basic duty not to disturb wildlife in a protected tiger reserve. I call on the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the state government to conduct a transparent inquiry into the incident, determine whether rules were violated, and take appropriate action. Conservation laws cannot be compromised for those in power. Narayanan Thirupathy, Chief Spokesperson, BJP, Tami Nadu. — Narayanan Thirupathy (@narayanantbjp) November 15, 2026 "I strongly condemn the reported conduct of Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu during his recent visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The Instagram Reels he had posted show him and others getting out of vehicles, trekking inside the reserve, posing on a forest department vehicle, and moving closer to wildlife, including a tiger and elephants," he said. ALSO READ: DK Shivakumar's Mekedatu Pitch To PM Sparks Congress vs Congress: Inside Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Clash Over Cauvery

'Rules Of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Violated' The BJP leader further added that these actions conflict with the clear rules of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, which prohibit visitors from dismounting, chasing or approaching animals, and entering restricted areas on foot. These rules exist to protect both wildlife and people and are enforced under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, he added

Special access facilitated by forest staff does not exempt anyone from the basic duty not to disturb wildlife in a protected tiger reserve, Thirupathy added. "I call on the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the state government to conduct a transparent inquiry into the incident, determine whether rules were violated, and take appropriate action. Conservation laws cannot be compromised for those in power," he added.