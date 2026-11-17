Akshara responded by calling out what she described as a double standard between unmarried men and women.

What Triggered The Akshara Singh Chhath Puja Controversy? The discussion started after videos of Akshara celebrating Chhath Puja surfaced on social media. In the clips, she was seen standing in water, wearing traditional attire and orange sindoor while offering prayers to Chhathi Maiya.

However, some social media users questioned why an unmarried woman was performing the rituals. Others alleged that her appearance and participation were staged to attract attention. The criticism soon shifted from her celebration of the festival to her marital status. This prompted Akshara to address the comments through her Instagram Stories on November 16. Akshara Singh Questions Double Standards Against Unmarried Women In her response, Akshara questioned why unmarried men could observe Chhath Puja without facing similar criticism, while women were expected to justify their participation. She wrote, "Maine Chhathi Maiya ko arghya diya, aur kuch logon ne mere byaah ki chinta ka arghya de diya. Ek sawaal mera bhi hai — agar kunwara ladka Chhath kar sakta hai, toh kunwari ladki kyun nahi? Koi tark hai toh bataiye, main zaroor sunungi."

She also questioned why people believed they had the right to judge her religious beliefs. Adding to her message, she wrote, "Aur haan, meri aastha par fainsla sunane ka adhikaar aapko kisne diya, yeh bhi usi javab mein bata dijiyega. Jai Chhathi Maiya."

Her response brought attention to the different expectations often placed on men and women when it comes to religious and cultural practices. The Public Debate: Faith, Gender And Tradition Chhath Puja is a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. It is widely observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India. The festival has strong cultural and family significance for many devotees. However, Akshara's experience has also raised a wider question about whether a person's marital status should determine their freedom to participate in religious traditions. Celebrity participation in festivals often attracts public attention, but criticism based on personal beliefs can turn a cultural celebration into an online debate. Has Akshara Singh Responded To The Trolling? Yes. Akshara addressed the criticism directly through her Instagram Stories. In the reported posts, she did not announce any change to her position. Instead, she questioned the reasoning behind the criticism and defended her right to practise her faith.

On the professional front, Akshara was last seen in a special appearance in the song Ghis Ghis Ghis from Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan and led by Akshay Kumar.

FAQs

1. Why is Akshara Singh being trolled over Chhath Puja?

Some social media users questioned her decision to perform Chhath Puja rituals because she is unmarried. Others alleged that her appearance was staged.

2. What did Akshara Singh say about the controversy?

She questioned why unmarried men could observe Chhath Puja without criticism while unmarried women faced questions about their marital status.

3. When did Akshara Singh respond to the trolls?

She shared her response through Instagram Stories on November 16, 2026.

4. What is Chhath Puja?

Chhath Puja is a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

5. Which film featured Akshara Singh's latest special appearance?

She appeared in the song Ghis Ghis Ghis from Welcome To The Jungle.