Filmmaker Vinod Kapri's 2024–2026 film Pyre (Chita) centres around 'ghost villages' of Uttrakhand. Over 200 additional shows for Pyre were added across Indian theatres starting November 13, 2026. With that the movie has achieved a new milestone.

Pyre Box Office Collection

Pyre has grossed approximately ₹3.02 crore (around US$360,000–$370,000) worldwide after a 15-day theatrical run through mid-November 2026.

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• India Net Collection: ₹2.70 crore

• India Gross Collection: ₹3.02 crore

• Worldwide Gross: ₹3.02 crore

200 shows of Pyre added after audience's demand

After the release of Ramayana: Part 1, Pyre lost about 75% to 80% of its theatrical screens despite strong audience demand and nearly 90% occupancy rates.

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Cinema chains PVR Cinemas and Cinepolis India responded by restoring and adding more than 200 shows across major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR.

What is the budget of Pyre?

If the reports are to be believed, Pyre was made on a budget of ₹2.5 crore (approx. ₹2.50 crore).

About the movie: The film lays bare the devastating human cost of rural out-migration where the younger generation leave alone the elderly to cope with isolation, failing health, leading to the slow decay of their community.