Filmmaker Vinod Kapri's 2024–2026 film Pyre (Chita) centres around 'ghost villages' of Uttrakhand. Over 200 additional shows for Pyre were added across Indian theatres starting November 13, 2026. With that the movie has achieved a new milestone.
Pyre Box Office Collection
Pyre has grossed approximately ₹3.02 crore (around US$360,000–$370,000) worldwide after a 15-day theatrical run through mid-November 2026.
ALSO READ: Pyre Box Office Report: How Vinod Kapri's Film Is Expected To Perform After 200 Extra Shows?
• India Net Collection: ₹2.70 crore
• India Gross Collection: ₹3.02 crore
• Worldwide Gross: ₹3.02 crore
200 shows of Pyre added after audience's demand
After the release of Ramayana: Part 1, Pyre lost about 75% to 80% of its theatrical screens despite strong audience demand and nearly 90% occupancy rates.
ALSO READ: What Makes Pyre Special? Inside Global Festival Hit Chronicling The Crisis Of Uttarakhand’s Ghost Villages
Cinema chains PVR Cinemas and Cinepolis India responded by restoring and adding more than 200 shows across major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR.
What is the budget of Pyre?
If the reports are to be believed, Pyre was made on a budget of ₹2.5 crore (approx. ₹2.50 crore).
About the movie: The film lays bare the devastating human cost of rural out-migration where the younger generation leave alone the elderly to cope with isolation, failing health, leading to the slow decay of their community.
The film won major global recognition, including the Best Film Audience Award at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) and honors across international festivals in Spain, London, Birmingham and Stuttgart, Germany.
FAQs
Is Pyre a hit or flop?
Pyre is considered a box-office sleeper hit / critical success rather than a commercial flop.
How was Pyre received?
It has received widespread critical acclaim and won multiple international awards.
When was Pyre released?
The film officially released in theaters on October 30, 2026, after a successful run on the international film festival circuit.