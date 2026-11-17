BLACKPINK’s Jennie has earned her first two solo Grammy nominations—Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance—for her Billboard No. 3 hit Dracula with Tame Impala, competing against Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and Olivia Rodrigo and making her only the second Kpop soloist ever nominated in the top category after bandmate Rosé.

Kpop made history on Monday when the Recording Academy announced nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards. However, focus is still on BTS' absence after the band boycotted the festival over new category.

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Not only this, IVE and KiiiKiii have become the first conventional Kpop girl groups to earn Grammy nominations, landing nods in the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category—a controversial addition that led BTS to boycott the event.

BTS' Grammy boycott takes centre stage On July 29, all seven BTS members posted the same notice on their individual Instagram accounts. The statement read, "We have decided not to submit ourselves for the Grammys this year. We hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, without being categorized by region or language." ALSO READ: Arijit Singh’s Phir Se Song From Dhurandhar 2 Being Considered For Grammys: Know The Untold Story Behind This Masterpiece

Stray Kids, widely seen as the strongest Grammy contender after BTS, also declined to submit their music in any category. Meanwhile, other major agency acts like ENHYPEN and NMIXX skipped the Asian pop field to submit in general categories, though Jennie was the only one to land a nomination. The new category has sparked debate: critics warn it pigeonholes Asian artists out of major fields, while supporters—like P-pop group BINI—call it "a door opening, not a box closing" for underrepresented Asian markets. The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, at Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena.

FAQs

Who has the most nominations for the 2027 Grammys?

RAYE leads with 11 nominations (tying Beyoncé's 2025 record for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist).

What was the eligibility period for the 2027 Grammys?

The product eligibility period ran from August 31, 2025, through August 28, 2026.

How can you watch the 2027 Grammys?

The main ceremony broadcasts live on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu (marking the Grammys' return to ABC for the first time since 1972).