The 1990s introduced Bollywood to several actresses who became overnight sensations. One such name was Farheen, who grabbed attention with her debut film Jaan Tere Naam (1992). Known for her resemblance to Madhuri Dixit, the actress quickly became popular among audiences.

However, not many know that she once turned down a role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar (1993), which eventually went to Shilpa Shetty. Interestingly, Farheen later stepped away from the film industry after marrying former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by farheen prabhakarrr (@farheenprabhakarrr) So, who is Farheen, and what is she doing today? Who Is Farheen? Farheen, also known as Farheen Prabhakar, made her Bollywood debut opposite Ronit Roy in Deepak Balraj Vij's Jaan Tere Naam in 1992. The film became popular, particularly for its music, and introduced audiences to a promising new actress.

Farheen also attracted attention because of her striking resemblance to Madhuri Dixit. Following her debut, she appeared in films such as Amaanat, Dil Ki Baazi, Sainik and Nazar Ke Samne. She also explored South Indian cinema and worked with several established actors.

ALSO READ: Who Is SRK's Josh Co-star Sharad Kapoor? Why Were His Four Dogs Shifted From His Home? Why Did Farheen Reject Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar? One of the most interesting chapters of Farheen's career was her decision to turn down Baazigar. The actress was offered the role of Seema Chopra, which was eventually played by Shilpa Shetty. However, Farheen chose to work with Kamal Haasan in the Tamil film Kalaignan instead.

In a 2014 interview with Mumbai Mirror, she explained, "I turned down Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh as the dates clashed with a film I was doing with Kamal Haasan. After Kalignan, I was flooded with offers from the South and I accepted them because the money was good and they wrapped up fast. Then in '94, I met Manoj."

Although Baazigar became a major hit, Farheen has spoken about her decision without expressing regret. ALSO READ: Is Om Shanti Om 2 Happening? Mayur Puri Says Sequel Could Be A Rs 300 Crore Film Farheen's Marriage To Manoj Prabhakar And Exit From Bollywood Farheen met former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar in the 1990s, and the two eventually fell in love. Their relationship developed while Manoj was still dealing with his first marriage. The couple reportedly had a private nikah in 1994. Farheen gradually moved away from acting and prioritised her family life. They have two sons, Raahil and Manavansh. Manoj later obtained a divorce from his first wife in 2008, and the couple married again in a traditional ceremony in 2009.

Where Is Farheen Now? Farheen settled in Delhi after stepping away from mainstream films. However, she has not completely ruled out acting. In 2021, she expressed interest in returning to the entertainment industry. She also reportedly filmed a part in John Abraham's The Diplomat (2025), but her scenes were eventually edited out. Today, Farheen maintains a relatively private life and is also associated with business ventures, including Naturence Herbals. FAQs 1. Who is Farheen? Farheen is an Indian actress best known for her debut film Jaan Tere Naam (1992). She is also known as Farheen Prabhakar. 2. Why did Farheen reject Baazigar? She rejected the role eventually played by Shilpa Shetty because her dates clashed with Kamal Haasan's Tamil film Kalaignan. 3. Who is Farheen's husband? Farheen is married to former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar. 4. Where does Farheen live now? Farheen is based in Delhi with her family. 5. What was Farheen's debut film? Her Bollywood debut was Jaan Tere Naam (1992), opposite Ronit Roy.

