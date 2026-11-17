Colin Farrell's The Penguin is more than just a spin-off of Robert Pattinson's The Batman. The HBO series directly connects the events of the 2022 film to its upcoming sequel, The Batman Part II. Set shortly after Gotham City is flooded, the series follows Oz Cobb's rise to power in the city's criminal underworld. Its finale also introduces an important connection between Sofia Falcone and Selina Kyle, while ending with the return of the Bat-Signal.

With Colin Farrell confirmed to reprise his role in the sequel, here is how The Penguin sets up the next chapter of Matt Reeves' Batman universe. First teaser for ‘THE BATMAN: PART 2’. In theaters on February 18, 2028. https://t.co/qEQ8aqNzGR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 15, 2026 How Colin Farrell's The Penguin Series Connects To Robert Pattinson's The Batman Part II? 1. The Penguin Continues The Story After The Batman The Penguin takes place approximately one week after the events of The Batman (2022). Following the Riddler's attack and the flooding of Gotham, the city is struggling to recover. With crime families fighting for control, Oz Cobb sees an opportunity to expand his influence. Throughout the series, he works his way towards becoming one of Gotham's most powerful crime bosses.

This development is important for The Batman Part II because Batman will now face a much stronger version of the Penguin than the one audiences saw in the first film. 2. Colin Farrell's Penguin Will Return In Batman 2 One of the biggest connections between the two projects is Oz Cobb's growing power. After the death of Carmine Falcone, Oz takes advantage of the power vacuum and establishes himself as a major figure in Gotham's criminal world.

The series finale shows him occupying the position of power he always wanted. His rise could make him a much bigger threat to Robert Pattinson's Batman in the sequel. Colin Farrell has confirmed that he will return as the Penguin in The Batman Part II. Interestingly, the actor revealed in November 2026 that his character appears in just two scenes in the film. ALSO READ: All 25 James Bond Movies In Order To Binge On OTT: From Dr. No To No Time To Die; Complete List 3. Sofia Falcone And Selina Kyle's Connection Explained Another important detail appears towards the end of The Penguin. Sofia Falcone, played by Cristin Milioti, receives a letter from Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman. The letter reveals that Selina and Sofia are half-sisters. This connection was established through Carmine Falcone, who was also Selina's father. Although Selina does not appear in the series, the letter leaves room for their relationship to become important in future stories. However, Sofia and Selina's involvement in the sequel has not been confirmed. ALSO READ: Who Is Robert Pattinson? Twilight Actor Set To Become The 7th James Bond 4. The Penguin Finale's Bat-Signal Teases Batman's Return The series ends with Oz believing that he has finally become the king of Gotham. However, the appearance of the Bat-Signal in the sky suggests that Batman's fight against the city's growing criminal network is far from over.

It creates a direct narrative link to the sequel, where Bruce Wayne will return to face Gotham's changing power structure. When Will The Batman Part II Release? The Batman Part II is currently scheduled to release in theatres on February 18, 2028. Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne, alongside Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The sequel will continue Matt Reeves' Batman Epic Crime Saga, although its full storyline remains under wraps.