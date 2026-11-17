After a nearly four-year wait since Daniel Craig’s exit, Robert Pattinson is officially the new 007.

Reacting to this, Pattinson said, according to The Variety, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime."

He further added, "I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me."

Pttinson concluded, "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

FAQs

Does Robert Pattinson like his popular nickname?

No, he has stated in past interviews that he does not particularly like the media-given nickname R-Patz.

Who did Pattinson play in Harry Potter?

He played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (he did not play the title character, Harry Potter).

What is his major upcoming role apart from James Bond?

He stars in The Batman Part II scheduled for release in 2028.