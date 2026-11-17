There are 25 official James Bond films produced by Eon Productions, starting with Dr. No in 1962 and concluding with No Time to Die in 2021.
On Monday, Amazon MGM announced Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. Before you see him taking over the role, watch all Bond movies on OTT.
All 25 James Bond Movies In Order
The complete list of all 25 official films in chronological release order is organised below:
|Movie
|Actor
|Dr. No
|Sean Connery
|From Russia With Love
|Sean Connery
|Goldfinger
|Sean Connery
|Thunderball
|Sean Connery
|You Only Live Twice
|Sean Connery
|Diamonds Are Forever
|Sean Connery
|On Her Majesty's Secret Service
|George Lazenby
|Live and Let Die
|Roger Moore
|The Man with the Golden Gun
|Roger Moore
|The Spy Who Loved Me
|Roger Moore
|Moonraker
|Roger Moore
|For Your Eyes Only
|Roger Moore
|Octopussy
|Roger Moore
|A View to a Kill
|Roger Moore
|The Living Daylights
|Timothy Dalton
|Licence To Kill
|Timothy Dalton
|GoldenEye
|Pierce Brosnan
|Tomorrow Never Dies
|Pierce Brosnan
|The World Is Not Enough
|Pierce Brosnan
|Die Another Day
|Pierce Brosnan
|Casino Royale
|Daniel Craig
|Quantum of Solace
|Daniel Craig
|Skyfall
|Daniel Craig
|Spectre
|Daniel Craig
|No Time To Die
|Daniel Craig
Where to watch all James Bond movies online?
All James Bond movies are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
ALSO READ: Is Alexandra Daddario The New Bond Girl? Here's What We Know About Robert Pattinson's James Bond Film
Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond
After a nearly four-year wait since Daniel Craig’s exit, Robert Pattinson is officially the new 007.
ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson As James Bond: Reasons Why He Will Silence Critics And Nail The New 007?
Reacting to this, Pattinson said, according to The Variety, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime."
He further added, "I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me."
Pttinson concluded, "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."
FAQs
Does Robert Pattinson like his popular nickname?
No, he has stated in past interviews that he does not particularly like the media-given nickname R-Patz.
Who did Pattinson play in Harry Potter?
He played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (he did not play the title character, Harry Potter).
What is his major upcoming role apart from James Bond?
He stars in The Batman Part II scheduled for release in 2028.