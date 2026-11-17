Nearly five years after Campus Diaries premiered on MX Player on January 7, 2022, the college drama is returning with its second season on November 18. Harsh Beniwal and Ritvik Sahore reprise their roles as Sudheer and Abhilash, respectively, but their characters are not picking up exactly where viewers last saw them. The new season introduces changed romantic equations, emotional consequences and responsibilities that test the group at Excel University.

The trailer, released ahead of the premiere, offers glimpses of these developments. More importantly, the actors have spoken about the changes in their characters, revealing that Season 2 will explore the less straightforward side of relationships, including heartbreak, personal flaws and the consequences of individual decisions.

Campus Diaries Season 2: Harsh Beniwal's Sudheer Has More Responsibilities

Harsh Beniwal returns as Sudheer, whose storyline in the first season was closely associated with college friendships, humour and his romantic equation with Priyanka, played by Saloni Gaur.

This time, Sudheer's character has more to navigate than his usual campus mischief. Speaking about his return, Harsh revealed that the character will be balancing responsibilities, friendships and his feelings for Priyanka.

"Sudheer has a lot more going on," the actor said, describing the character's journey as a mix of humour, vulnerability and chaos.

The trailer also hints at a development in Sudheer and Priyanka's relationship. While the makers have not disclosed the exact nature of the change, their equation appears to be an important part of his storyline.

Ritvik Sahore's Abhilash Deals With Heartbreak And Consequences

Ritvik Sahore's Abhilash has a more complicated emotional journey ahead. His storyline in the first season involved his feelings for Sushmita, played by Salonie Patel, and the difficulties surrounding their relationship.

The second season appears to take that relationship in a different direction. The trailer shows Abhilash and Sushmita navigating a changed equation, although the makers have kept the specific developments under wraps.

Ritvik has offered a clearer indication of what viewers can expect. According to the actor, "Abhilash's journey this season explores the more complicated side of relationships and the consequences of the choices we make."

He also highlighted the importance of exploring Abhilash's flaws and vulnerabilities, particularly how his decisions affect people around him.

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What Happens To Sanya And Raghav In Campus Diaries Season 2?

The returning ensemble also includes Srishti Ganguli Rindani as Sanya and Abhinav Sharma as Raghav. The trailer hints at the two growing closer, introducing another change in the group's romantic dynamics.