Call Me Bae Season 2 is back with eight episodes of humour, glamour, and friendship. Bae's love life gets messier than ever this time, and it tests both her heart and her Behen Code. Ananya Panday leads the returning ensemble cast, and Shruti Kamal Haasan joins the series. Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur play pivotal roles. Call Me Bae Season 2 Release Date Prime Video has announced December 17, 2026, as the worldwide premiere date for Season 2 of its Hindi Original series, Call Me Bae. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) ALSO READ - Call Me Bae Twitter Review: Ananya Panday Leaves Netizens Impressed In Prime Video’s Comedy Web Series What To Expect From Call Me Bae 2? Bella Chowdhary, aka Bae (Ananya Panday) is back, ambitious and full of confidence. Her career is on the rise, but her love life is more tangled than ever.

Two suitors pull her heart in different directions. Bae has to deal with romance, heartbreak, and some very messy choices. She also has her behens and their Behen Code. This time the code gets bigger, messier, and harder to predict, because a new sister joins the circle. Bae takes every twist in her signature style, and there is plenty of 'baeilious' chaos. Season 2 promises two hearts, one Bae, and a whole lot of drama.

Collin D'Cunha directs Season 2. Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta produce it under Dharmatic Entertainment, with Somen Mishra and Collin D'Cunha as Executive Producers. Ishita Moitra created the series. She wrote it with Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair, and Nittal Chandarana.

ALSO READ - Call Me Bae: Here's All You Need To Know About Ananya Panday's Web Series Debut Karan Johar, producer, shared, "The love and response to Season 1 reaffirmed that audiences connected deeply with Bae's tumultuous journey and her unapologetic approach to life." He added, "With Season 2, we wanted to take that world further, exploring new facets of Bae while retaining the humour, heart, and irreverent spirit that was widely loved. We are excited to reunite with Prime Video to bring viewers a new phase of Bae's life, as she and her beloved behens embark on another chapter filled with laughter, emotion, and plenty of chaos."

FAQ 1. When and where will Call Me Bae Season 2 release? Call Me Bae Season 2 will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on December 17, 2026. 2. Who all star in Call Me Bae Season 2? Ananya Panday returns in the lead role as Bae, alongside Shruti Kamal Haasan as a new addition to the series. Returning actors in key roles include Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat and Muskkaan Jaferi, among others. 3. What is the storyline of Call Me Bae Season 2? In the second season, Bae's career is moving forward, but her personal life gets complicated when she finds herself torn between two romantic interests.