Panchayat Season 5 is all set to stream on Prime Video. The much-anticipated season will be available to watch on the platform from December 3, 2026. Ahead of its release, let us take a look at who is returning to Phulera this season.

Who is returning in Panchayat Season 5?

Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi

Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey

Neena Gupta as Manju Devi

Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi

Faizal Malik as Prahlad

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Chandan Roy as Vikas

Sanvikaa as Rinki

Durgesh Kumar as Banrakas

Ashok Pathak as Binod

Pankaj Jha as MLA Chandrakishore Singh

Prime Video announces Panchayat Season 5 release

Prime Video has announced that Panchayat Season 5 will premiere globally on December 3, 2026.

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The announcement shared by the streaming giant read, "thodi takraar thoda pyaar rahega, phulera mein aapka intezaar rahega . #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Dec 3."

What is the plot of Panchayat S5? With Phulera under a new political setup and Banrakas operating as the new Pradhanpati alongside Kranti Devi, Abhishek Tripathi faces a hostile environment as he tries to navigate his MBA dreams and tie up loose ends in the village. About the series: The Viral Fever (TVF) is producing the series, with Deepak Kumar Mishra returning as the director. Mishra co-created the show with Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar. Arunabh Kumar serves as the producer, while Sameer Saxena is the executive producer. Chandan Kumar continues as the writer, having penned the series since its inception.