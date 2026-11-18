Panchayat Season 5 is all set to stream on Prime Video. The much-anticipated season will be available to watch on the platform from December 3, 2026. Ahead of its release, let us take a look at who is returning to Phulera this season.
Who is returning in Panchayat Season 5?
Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi
Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey
Neena Gupta as Manju Devi
Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi
Faizal Malik as Prahlad
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Chandan Roy as Vikas
Sanvikaa as Rinki
Durgesh Kumar as Banrakas
Ashok Pathak as Binod
Pankaj Jha as MLA Chandrakishore Singh
Prime Video announces Panchayat Season 5 release
Prime Video has announced that Panchayat Season 5 will premiere globally on December 3, 2026.
ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 5 Release Date: 5 Major Things To Remember From Season 4 Before Returning To Phulera
The announcement shared by the streaming giant read, "thodi takraar thoda pyaar rahega, phulera mein aapka intezaar rahega . #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Dec 3."
What is the plot of Panchayat S5?
With Phulera under a new political setup and Banrakas operating as the new Pradhanpati alongside Kranti Devi, Abhishek Tripathi faces a hostile environment as he tries to navigate his MBA dreams and tie up loose ends in the village.
About the series: The Viral Fever (TVF) is producing the series, with Deepak Kumar Mishra returning as the director. Mishra co-created the show with Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar. Arunabh Kumar serves as the producer, while Sameer Saxena is the executive producer. Chandan Kumar continues as the writer, having penned the series since its inception.
FAQs
Who is the highest paid actor in Panchayat?
Jitendra Kumar (who plays Abhishek Tripathi, the Sachiv) is the highest-paid actor in the web series Panchayat.
Why did Pradhan Ji lose in Panchayat?
In Panchayat Season 4, Manju Devi and Pradhan Ji lost the Gram Panchayat election to Bhushan (Banrakas) and Kranti Devi by a narrow margin of 73 votes.
How much was Jitendra Kumar paid for Panchayat?
Jitendra Kumar reportedly charges ₹70,000 per episode for his role as Abhishek Tripathi (Sachiv Ji) in the web series Panchayat. For an 8-episode season, his total earnings come to approximately ₹5.6 lakh per season.