Top-rated web series and TV shows have received an IMDb rating of 9.0 or higher. These include globally acclaimed international dramas, animated favorites and top Indian web series. From Breaking Bad to Panchayat, here is a list of highest-rated web series on OTT:

Top IMDb-rated International web series on OTT Web series IMDb Rating OTT Platform Breaking Bad 9.5 Netflix Chernobyl 9.4 JioHotstar Game of Thrones 9.3 JioHotstar The Wire 9.3 JioHotstar Band of Brothers 9.4 JioHotstar Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood 9.1 Crunchyroll The Vietnam War 9.1 Netflix Better Call Saul 9.0 Netflix Arcane 9.0 Netflix Sherlock 9.0 Prime Video Rick and Morty 9.0 Netflix The Office 9.0 Netflix ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Daughter Saraayah Spotted For The First Time | Viral Video The list of international titles include Breaking Bad, Chernobyl, Game of Thrones, The Wire, Band of Brothers, Sherlock and Better Call Saul. From gripping dramas to acclaimed animated shows, these top-rated series are available on OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and Crunchyroll.

Top IMDb-rated Indian web series on OTT Indian web series have also secured a place among the highest-rated shows on IMDb, with several titles scoring 9.0 or above. Popular picks include Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (9.2), Panchayat, Kota Factory and TVF Pitchers (all rated 9.0). Web Series IMDb Rating OTT Platform Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story 9.2 Sony Liv Panchayat 9.0 Prime Video Kota Factory 9.0 Netflix TVF Pitchers 9.0 Zee5 ALSO READ: Ramayana: Who Voiced Sai Pallavi's Sita In Mythological Epic Part 1? So grab your popcorn and watch these acclaimed web series from the comfort of your home.

FAQs Where was Panchayat actually filmed? Although the story is set in Uttar Pradesh (Phulera), the series was actually shot in the real-life village of Mahodiya, located in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. Where is Breaking Bad set and filmed? The series is set and filmed primarily in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Who voices Rick and Morty? Co-creator Justin Roiland originally voiced both main characters, switching seamlessly between them.