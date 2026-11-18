A video claiming to show Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s daughter, Saraayah, is circulating rapidly across social media. Captured at Jaipur airport on November 17, 2026, the clip offers a brief, accidental glimpse of the toddler while her parents hurry inside the terminal.

While fans are thrilled to spot the little one, the couple has still not shared an official face reveal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaipur Ishq (@jaipurishq)

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Baby Saraayah Viral Video

In the trending footage, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appear dressed in casual travel outfits as they walk into Jaipur airport. Sidharth carries one-year-old Saraayah in his arms while Kiara walks closely beside them. The moment Kiara notices cameras zooming in, she quickly moves to cover her daughter’s face to protect her privacy.

Although Saraayah’s face is not clearly visible, that fleeting frame was enough to send fan pages into a frenzy online.