A video claiming to show Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s daughter, Saraayah, is circulating rapidly across social media. Captured at Jaipur airport on November 17, 2026, the clip offers a brief, accidental glimpse of the toddler while her parents hurry inside the terminal.
While fans are thrilled to spot the little one, the couple has still not shared an official face reveal.
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Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Baby Saraayah Viral Video
In the trending footage, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appear dressed in casual travel outfits as they walk into Jaipur airport. Sidharth carries one-year-old Saraayah in his arms while Kiara walks closely beside them. The moment Kiara notices cameras zooming in, she quickly moves to cover her daughter’s face to protect her privacy.
Although Saraayah’s face is not clearly visible, that fleeting frame was enough to send fan pages into a frenzy online.
ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Expecting Second Child; Couple Says 'Blessed Once Again...'
Sidharth-Kiara’s Second Pregnancy
Since welcoming Saraayah at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital on July 15, 2025, Sidharth and Kiara have kept their daughter firmly away from the media spotlight. Many social media users praised the couple’s protective parenting and urged photographers to respect their boundaries.
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The airport spotting comes weeks after the Shershaah stars announced they are expecting baby number two. Sharing a heartwarming photo on Instagram on October 7, 2026 featuring intertwined hands and tiny baby socks, they wrote, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."
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On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was recently in the movie Vvaan and Kiara Advani recently graced the screen in Toxic.
FAQs
1. Have Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani officially revealed their daughter Saraayah’s face?
No, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not officially shared pictures of Saraayah’s face. The viral video features a brief, unintentional glimpse captured by cameras at Jaipur airport.
2. When was Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s daughter Saraayah born?
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025 in Mumbai.
3. Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra expecting a second child?
Yes, the couple announced on 7 October 2026 via a joint Instagram post that they are expecting their second baby.