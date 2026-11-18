For centuries, movies or series on Ramayna have portrayed Kaikeyi as the scheming stepmother who banished Lord Ram to the forest. However, actress Lara Dutta, who portrays Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s blockbuster adaptation Ramayana, defends the character. Accoring to Lara Dutta, no Kaikeyi is not the villian of Ramayana. Viewing ancient mythology through a nuanced, modern lens, Lara Dutta argues that Kaikeyi was not a manipulative villain, but a conflicted mother enforcing solemn promises that made the epic possible. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi) Lara Dutta Defends Her Ramayana Character Kaikeyi In a recent conversation with SCREEN, Lara Dutta opens up on Kaikeyi’s fateful demands. Before marrying Kaikeyi, King Dasharath promised her father that her son would inherit the throne of Ayodhya regardless of birth order. Furthermore, Dasharath owed Kaikeyi two boons after she saved his life on the battlefield.

Explaining Kaikeyi's inner turmoil inside Ayodhya’s court, Lara Dutta said, “She was caught between her love as a mother and her duty as a mother to enforce what was her son’s birthright. If she didn’t fight for her son, in a massive kingdom like Ayodhya, where there was so much intrigue and court politics at play, he’d lose what was promised to him at birth."

ALSO READ: Ramayana: Who Voiced Sai Pallavi's Sita In Mythological Epic Part 1? Lara Dutta further added, "It’s an incredibly complex character to play. She’s always been portrayed as a villain, but if you actually look at it, it’s said in a different version that she took birth with the divine purpose to make Lord Rama fulfil the prophecy of vanquishing Ravana and restoring peace and faith on Earth.”

According to Lara Dutta, without Kaikeyi’s decision to send Ram into exile, the grand destiny of the Ramayana would never have unfolded. ALSO READ: Ramayana Beats The Odyssey To Enter IMDb’s Top 3 Most Popular Movies Worldwide | Check Full List Furthermore, she noted, “Because then Rama would’ve become the king of Ayodhya, ruled like any other king, and that would’ve been his history. But it was only because he was banished to the forest that all the events, including Ravana kidnapping Sita, took place. She’s such a pivotal character in the story. In her mind, she’s just asking for what was promised to her, and not manipulating anybody.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash,Ramayana: Part 1 hit cinemas on November 5, 2026, with the second instalment slated for Diwali 2028. Lara Dutta’s fresh perspective encourages audiences to look at the character with a postive perspective. Do you agree with Lara Dutta’s view of Kaikeyi? FAQs 1. Which character does Lara Dutta play in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? Lara Dutta plays Queen Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part cinematic adaptation of Ramayana. 2. Why did Lara Dutta defend Kaikeyi’s actions in Ramayana? Lara Dutta explained that Kaikeyi was merely claiming the throne promised to her son before her marriage, adding that without Ram’s exile, the events leading to Ravana’s defeat would never have happened.

3. When did Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana release in theatres? Ramayana: Part 1 released in theatres on 5 November 2026, while the second part is scheduled for release on Diwali 2028.