Actor Ami Trivedi, a familiar face on Indian television for years, played an important part in Ramayana: Part 1, though behind the mic. She voiced Sita in the Hindi version of the mythological epic, dubbing for Sai Pallavi, who plays the role of Sita on screen.
Who Voiced Sai Pallavi's Sita In Ramayana: Part 1?
Ami Trivedi has now spoken about what it was like to dub for Sai Pallavi. In a conversation with India Today, she said Sai Pallavi and director Nitesh Tiwari helped her understand the emotional layers of Sita.
Before the dubbing began, she met Sai Pallavi, and the two talked for more than an hour. Ami said Sai Pallavi walked her through what she was thinking while performing specific scenes, and that this made a big difference to her work.
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"She gave me some lovely inputs. Understanding what she was thinking while performing a particular scene helped me immensely," Ami recalled.
The romantic portions, she said, were among the hardest to dub. The challenge was showing Sita's affection without making it sound forced.
"You have to portray love and affection without making it sound unnatural. That was particularly important for Sita's character," she elaborated.
ALSO READ - Ramayana Director Explains Why Sai Pallavi Is Portrayed As Warrior Sita Amid Criticism
Who Is Ami Trivedi?
Ami Trivedi is an Indian television actor. She is known for playing Kituu in Kituu Sab Janti Hai (2005–06) and Kokila in the comedy sitcom Papad Pol (2010–11). Her most recent role was Manjari Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
(Image: Instagram/ami_trivedi_official)
She is also a seasoned voice artist. In 2001, she dubbed Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter in the Hindi version of the first Harry Potter film. She has also voiced characters in animated and live-action films such as The Incredibles and Barbie Mariposa, and she has dubbed for a few Gujarati films.
Her other dubbing credits include Mulan, Yelena Belova in Black Widow and Lois Lane in the 2025 film Superman.
ALSO READ - Why Are Sai Pallavi's Combat Scenes As Sita Dividing Audiences?
Ramayana Part Two is expected in 2028. Ami says she does not know when dubbing for it will begin, or whether she will return as Sita.
FAQ
1. Who is Ami Trivedi?
Ami Trivedi is an Indian television actor and voice artist. She is known for Kituu Sab Janti Hai, Papad Pol and, most recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
2. What is the box office collection of Ramayana: Part 1?
Ramayana: Part 1, mounted on a budget of Rs 2000 crore, has made over Rs 1400 crore worldwide in 13 days at the box office.
3. Who plays Sita in Ramayana: Part 1?
Sai Pallavi plays Sita in the film, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In the Hindi version, her voice is dubbed by Ami Trivedi.