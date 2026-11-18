Actor Ami Trivedi , a familiar face on Indian television for years, played an important part in Ramayana: Part 1, though behind the mic. She voiced Sita in the Hindi version of the mythological epic, dubbing for Sai Pallavi, who plays the role of Sita on screen.

Ami Trivedi has now spoken about what it was like to dub for Sai Pallavi. In a conversation with India Today, she said Sai Pallavi and director Nitesh Tiwari helped her understand the emotional layers of Sita.

Before the dubbing began, she met Sai Pallavi, and the two talked for more than an hour. Ami said Sai Pallavi walked her through what she was thinking while performing specific scenes, and that this made a big difference to her work.

"She gave me some lovely inputs. Understanding what she was thinking while performing a particular scene helped me immensely," Ami recalled.

The romantic portions, she said, were among the hardest to dub. The challenge was showing Sita's affection without making it sound forced.

"You have to portray love and affection without making it sound unnatural. That was particularly important for Sita's character," she elaborated.

ALSO READ - Ramayana Director Explains Why Sai Pallavi Is Portrayed As Warrior Sita Amid Criticism

Who Is Ami Trivedi?

Ami Trivedi is an Indian television actor. She is known for playing Kituu in Kituu Sab Janti Hai (2005–06) and Kokila in the comedy sitcom Papad Pol (2010–11). Her most recent role was Manjari Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.