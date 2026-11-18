Ramayana made Rs 28.70 crore net in India on Day 13, , according to Sacnilk. That is 10.3% lower than the Rs 32 crore it collected on Day 12. Audiences are still turning up, though.

Ramayana's worldwide total at Rs 1,483.50 crore. In India, the epic earned Rs 981.50 crore gross and Rs 821.30 crore net.

The Hindi version brings in most of the domestic money, with Rs 627 crore net. Kannada is next at Rs 67.20 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 52.40 crore. Tamil has collected Rs 38.05 crore net, and Malayalam has made Rs 36.65 crore.

The movie has played 3,05,513 shows across India in 13 days.

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What We Know About Ramayana: Part 1

Ramayana follows Lord Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor, and Sita, played by Sai Pallavi. Their lives change completely during their 14-year exile in the forest.

The story takes a sharp turn when Ravana, played by Yash, abducts Sita. Ravana is the powerful king of Lanka. His act sets off a battle between good and evil, which sits at the centre of the epic.

The cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Addinath Kothare, Indira Krishnan, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, among others.

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Prime Focus Studios is producing the film together with DNEG, the production and visual effects studio that has won eight Academy Awards. Yash's banner Monster Mind is also a producer on the project.

Ramayana is planned as a two-part epic. The second part is set to release in theatres worldwide on Diwali 2028.

FAQ

1. Which actors portray the main lead roles in Ramayana: Part 1?

The mythological film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

2. What is the budget of Ramayana?

Producer Namit Malhotra has said the two films together will cost about $500 million, which is over Rs 4,000 crore.

3. How much did Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana collect so far in India?

Ramayana earned Rs 821.30 crore net across all languages in India after 13 days at the box office.

4. Who voiced the character of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Veteran actor Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu, the mythical bird who tries to rescue Sita during her abduction by Ravana.