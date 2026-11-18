Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's relationship is under speculation after the actress reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram. The move has quickly caught attention online after their public love confession at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 success bash, which appeared to confirm the long-running dating rumours.

Did Avinash Mishra Cheat On Eisha Singh? While Eisha no longer appears to follow Avinash, he continues to follow her. Neither of them has said anything about it, so the reason behind the change is unclear. Reddit discussions have added another layer to the growing separation speculation. Users have shared reels carrying messages about infidelity, and Eisha is said to have liked them. Some commenters linked those posts to the duo and alleged that Avinash cheated.

These claims remain social media speculation, not established facts. Neither actor has confirmed any cheating allegation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @panda.13096727 ALSO READ - Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh Say I Love You In Viral Video; Here's A Look At Their Relationship Timeline How Did Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh Meet? The two first met on Bigg Boss 18 and have been close ever since. They were often seen together and shared glimpses of their bond online. Both had earlier said they were only good friends.

ALSO READ - Avinash Mishra Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: A Look At His Rs 20 Lakh Cash Prize, TV Journey And Rising Net Worth That changed when a video from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 success bash went viral. In the clip, Avinash said he felt grateful and blessed to have Eisha in his life. Eisha nudged him to say more, and he told her he loved her. She blushed and said she loved him too. After his win, Avinash went straight to Eisha, hugged her and kissed her on the cheek. Eisha shared a congratulatory post saying she was proud of him and was in tears. She also posted a video of them dancing and called the trophy a very personal victory.

Given all this, the unfollow has surprised many fans. For now, everyone is waiting to see whether either of them speaks up. FAQ 1. Did Eisha Singh unfollow Avinash Mishra on Instagram? Reportedly, yes. She no longer appears to follow him, while he still follows her. 2. How did the dating rumours start? They met on Bigg Boss 18 and stayed close. A viral clip from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 success bash, where they said "I love you" to each other, confirmed the rumours. 3. Have Eisha and Avinash reacted to the unfollow buzz? No. Neither has addressed it publicly, and the reason for the unfollow is officially unclear.