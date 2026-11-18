Sona Mohapatra-Salman Khan Controversy: Singer Sona Mohapatra marking 20 years in the music industry, has reopened her decade-long feud with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan while mocking his latest song,Teri Sexy Beauty, from the upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

Rather than an isolated jab, Sona Mohapatra’s Instagram video serves as a sharp response to critics who claimed her Hindi film career suffered after she publicly challenged Salman Khan in 2016 and 2019. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓢𝓸𝓷𝓪 𝓜𝓸𝓱𝓪𝓹𝓪𝓽𝓻𝓪 (@sonamohapatra) Sona Mohapatra Takes A Dig At Salman Khan Again Sona Mohapatra in her latest Instagram post, explained that after returning to Mumbai from watching a traditional Ottam Thullal performance in Kerala, her social media feed showed her Salman Khan’s new track, which ironically featured in a film inspired by soldiers’ sacrifices and is scheduled for release on December 4, 2026. Taking a direct dig at the song, she said, "And our superstar is singing about two pegs and becoming an aeroplane. And suddenly I remembered those condolences. This is the artistic universe I missed out on, is it? Yaha 10 aur gaane gaaleti, toh mera jeevan safal ho jata. And looking at the last 10 years, I'm not entirely sure whose career needs all that sympathy."

ALSO READ: Maatrubhumi Trailer Reactions: Salman Khan Fans Say 'Puri Picture Release Kardi...' What Is The Fued Between Sona Mohapatra And Salman Khan? Revisiting 2016 And 2019 Fallout The tension between the two dates back 10 years to 2016, when Sona Mohapatra criticised Salman Khan for comparing the physical exhaustion of shooting Sultan to the experience of a raped woman.

Recalling the severe online harassment that followed, she said, "Das saal pehle (10 years ago), I called out the then industry superstar Salman Khan... Bas, phir kya, gang rape threats to me, pornographic morphed images, trolling unlimited, meri family aur mummy ke bhi gande gande gaaliya, dhamkiya. I had to make a police complaint," she said.

Sona Mohapatra also revisited 2019, when she spoke out against Salman Khan for repeatedly mocking Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat to marry Nick Jonas, noting, "I called out that bullying too," which triggered fresh waves of online threats. ALSO READ: Salman Khan Lent Vocals For Maatrubhumi's Latest Track Teri Sexy Beauty; Fans Say 'Arijit It's Done Bro' Over the years, many people told Sona Mohapatra her Bollywood career would have soared had she stayed silent. Addressing that mindset directly, she further added, "I don't know why power ke aas paas rahne ko success samajh baithe hain log, as though entry into somebody else's kingdom is a bigger achievement than building your own. So to everyone mourning my lost Bollywood career, don't worry about me, I was busy living it up."

Sona Mohapatra is known for singing songs like Ambarsariya, Bahara, Bedardi Raja, Naina and many more. FAQs 1. Why did Sona Mohapatra mock Salman Khan’s new song? Sona Mohapatra took a jibe at Teri Sexy Beauty from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, pointing out the irony of a party-style track appearing in a war drama about soldiers' sacrifices while responding to people who claimed her Bollywood career suffered for opposing Khan.

2. When did the feud between Sona Mohapatra and Salman Khan start? Their public fallout began in 2016 after Mohapatra criticised Salman Khan’s controversial remark comparing film shoot exhaustion to the pain of a raped woman. 3. When is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace releasing? Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films,Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release in cinemas on 4 December 2026.