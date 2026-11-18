Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu married Kavita Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday, November 14. The wedding was a traditional Bengali ceremony, and their family and friends attended it. Now that the wedding is over, people are talking about the new bride and the age difference between the two.

Nandish was earlier married to well-known TV actor Rashami Desai. Nandish Sandhu And Kavita Banerjee Age Gap Reports say Nandish was born on December 25, 1981. He will turn 45 in December 2026. Kavita Banerjee was born on July 12, 1992, in Kolkata, and she is 34 years old. This puts the age gap between them at roughly 11 years. Who Is Nandish Sandhu's Second Wife? Like her husband, Kavita Banerjee is an actor. She now lives in Mumbai. Kavita appeared on the popular TV show Bhagya Lakshmi in 2021. She also shared screen space with Prateik Babbar, Lara Dutta and others in the drama series Hiccups and Hookups. She made her film debut in 2022 with a small role in Ek Villain Returns, which starred John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. She has also worked in several short films. At present, she plays the antagonist Karn Mohini in the TV series Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani.

Nandish Sandhu And Kavita Banerjee Wedding The wedding comes more than a year after the couple's roka ceremony in September 2025. It was a two-day celebration. The festivities began on November 13 with an engagement ceremony and sangeet, followed by haldi rituals. The wedding took place the next day. Nandish shared the first official pictures from the ceremony with a short caption. "Just married!" The couple's fand colleagues from the television industry sent in their congratulations after the announcement. ALSO READ - Nandish Sandhu Marries Kavita Banerjee: What Happened To His First Marriage With Rashami Desai? Nandish Sandhu And Rashami Desai's Relationship Nandish's first marriage was to television actor Rashami Desai. The two met while working together on Uttaran, where they played co-stars. They eventually started dating and later got married. The relationship ended a few years later. They announced their separation in 2014, and the divorce was finalised in 2016. ALSO READ - Rashami Desai Recalls Being Homeless For Four Days With Debt Of Rs 3.5 Crore After Divorce With Nandish Sandhu Their split became a topic of public discussion after Rashami accused Nandish of physical and mental abuse. The allegations drew considerable attention at the time. FAQ 1. What is the age gap between Nandish and his second wife, Kavita? The age gap between them roughly 11 years. Nandish will turn 45 in December 2026, while Kavita is 34. 2. Why did Nandish Sandhu and Rashami Desai separate? The two met on the sets of Uttaran. They announced their separation in 2014. The split drew public attention after Rashami accused Nandish of physical and mental abuse. 3. When and where did Nandish Sandhu marry Kavita Banerjee? Nandish and Kavita married in Kolkata on Saturday, November 14, in a traditional Bengali ceremony. The celebrations began a day earlier, on November 13, with an engagement ceremony and sangeet, followed by haldi rituals.