Starring Shin Min-a,Ju Ji-hoon,Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young, the Korean series brings Alphatart’s famous web novel and webtoon to life with lavish European-style sets and intense palace intrigue. Following the dramatic cliffhanger in Episode 6, here is everything you need to know about the new episodes, streaming platforms, and plot twists.

The Remarried Empress Episodes 7 and 8 Release In India: Episodes 7 and 8 of the hit live-action Kdrama The Remarried Empress release today, Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Following its special four-episode premiere earlier this month, Disney+ releases two new episodes every Wednesday. Viewers in the United Kingdom, India and most international markets can stream Episodes 7 and 8 directly on Disney+, while audiences in the United States can watch on Hulu.

In Episode 6, Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) hosted Empress Navier (Shin Min-a) at the Imperial Villa for her birthday, only to request a larger allowance for the pregnant Rashta (Lee Se-young). Meanwhile, Crown Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk) revealed he knew Navier was behind their secret letters, sparking a sword-drawn clash when Sovieshu caught Heinrey comforting her.

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What To Expect In The Remarried Empress Episode 7 And 8?

Episodes 7 and 8 will include:

Koshar’s Return and Rashta’s Scheme: Navier’s older brother, Koshar (Ha Do-kwon), confronts Rashta over her treatment of his sister. Rashta fakes a pregnancy scare, provoking Sovieshu into harshly punishing Koshar.

Heinrey Steps Closer: As Sovieshu favours Rashta openly, Heinrey stands firmly by Navier and asks her a pivotal question: "Do you love your husband?"

Secret Investigations: Doubts emerge over Rashta’s past and her baby’s paternity, prompting Navier to launch a quiet investigation into Rashta’s background.

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Alongside the four main leads, Episodes 7 and 8 welcome notable guest stars, including Uhm Ji-won as the late Empress of the Eastern Empire,Lee Joon-hyuk as King Warton III, and Kang Han-na as Queen Krysta.

FAQs

1. When do Episodes 7 and 8 of The Remarried Empress release?

Episodes 7 and 8 of The Remarried Empress release on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

2. Where can I stream The Remarried Empress?

The series streams on Disney+ in the UK and most international regions, and on Hulu in the United States.

3. How many episodes are there in The Remarried Empress?

The live-action Kdrama has 10 episodes in total, with the final two episodes releasing on 25 November 2026.