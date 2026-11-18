Denis Villeneuve wanted a Bond who looks dangerous, owns every room he walks into and stays a step ahead of everyone. After a long search, he found that in Robert Pattinson, the actor most people still link to Twilight.

Pattinson was not the only name in the running. Five actors were shortlisted, and each performed three scenes on set in full costume. Only one of them walked away with the role. Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos was closely involved in the selection. He had initially leaned toward a lesser-known actor, but said Pattinson's screen test made the decision clear. Villeneuve told GQ that the actor had to work as an assassin first and a spy second. "I need to believe this man is a killer, because more than a spy, Bond is an assassin. I need that kind of anger deep in the eye. It's not everybody who has that."

He also wanted someone who could hold a room while keeping Bond's charm intact. "I need someone who has that kind of unapologetic panache, someone that when he comes into the room everything starts to gravitate around him, that kind of strong charisma and someone that has a lot of sensuality as well."

The director went on to describe the darker side of the character. "And that people are attracted to someone who has dark humour, someone that has pleasure in being in deep sh*t, someone who is not afraid to put his hand in the mud. I need someone that is strong, muscular, someone that is a force."

He closed with the quality he valued most. "And someone, of course, who has a deep intelligence in the eyes, someone that is always ahead of us." ALSO READ - Robert Pattinson Didn't Think He Could Play James Bond, Once Said 'I'd Be Pretty Bad' ALSO READ - Wizards, Vampires, Bats And Now 007: Here's Every Major Film Franchise On Robert Pattinson's Cinematic Legacy Pattinson made his big-screen debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005. He went on to appear in The Twilight Saga, The Lost City of Z and Tenet, before taking on Batman. The Bond franchise follows a British secret agent known for his charm, tailored dinner suits and his taste for martinis "shaken, not stirred". More than two dozen Bond films have been released so far. The new film will be the first Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios. The studio took creative control of the franchise in 2025 through a joint venture with long-time rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. FAQ 1. Who will play James Bond in the new 007 film? Robert Pattinson. He has been officially cast in the film, which Denis Villeneuve is directing. 2. How was Pattinson chosen? He was picked from five actors who each performed three scenes in full costume on sets. His screen test settled it, according to Jeff Bezos. 3. What did Villeneuve want from his Bond? He wanted someone who could convincingly play a killer, with strong charisma, dark humour, physical presence and sharp intelligence.