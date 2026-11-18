Several new movies and web series are gearing up for their much-anticipated release this Friday (November 20, 2026). From Dhindora Season 2 to Perfect Liars, and more, there is something for everyone to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other streaming giants.
Friday OTT Releases (November 20)
Dhindora 2 (Netflix)
Titu Mama returns with plans to clear his debts and mend ties with his in-laws. However, a treasure hunt with Babloo Ji, Janki, Sameer and Bancho lands him in chaos as they struggle to navigate Kavita Mami's (Sanjeeda Sheikh) strict village traditions.
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Teen Tigada (Zee5)
An unexpected pregnancy disrupts the lives of aspiring cricketer Asmani (Prasanna Bisht) and musician Manas (Danesh Razvi), forcing them to balance career ambitions, family expectations and impending parenthood.
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Primetime Preacher$ (Netflix)
This documentary examines the rise of 1980s American televangelism, focusing on the power struggles, political influence and controversies surrounding three prominent preachers.
Perfect Liers (Prime Video)
Jude Derry (Irene Balmes) joins Tagus University undercover to investigate her brother's death, but her quest for revenge draws her into a dangerous web of secrets, seduction and betrayal involving the wealthy Cash brothers.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 (JioHotstar)
The season kicks off when Percy Jackson, Grover Underwood, and Thalia Grace attempt to rescue the powerful demigod siblings Bianca and Nico di Angelo from a boarding school guarded by the manticore Dr. Thorn. During the chaos, Annabeth is seized and dragged away by the Titan army.
Recommended For You
This weekend, grab your popcorn and watch these new releases from the comfort of your home.
FAQs
Who created and stars in Dhindora?
The series is created by Bhuvan Bam, who plays multiple iconic BB Ki Vines characters—including Bhuvan, Babloo Ji, Titu Mama and Bancho.
What is Perfect Liars about?
Set at the elite Tagus University, the story follows Jude Derry, who infiltrates the circle of the wealthy, cunning Cash brothers (Aegan, Adrik, and Aleixandre) to uncover the truth behind her brother's death.
Where can I watch Teen Tigada online?
You can stream it exclusively on the ZEE5 Teen Tigada Show Page.