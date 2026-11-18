Several new movies and web series are gearing up for their much-anticipated release this Friday (November 20, 2026). From Dhindora Season 2 to Perfect Liars, and more, there is something for everyone to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other streaming giants.

Titu Mama returns with plans to clear his debts and mend ties with his in-laws. However, a treasure hunt with Babloo Ji, Janki, Sameer and Bancho lands him in chaos as they struggle to navigate Kavita Mami's (Sanjeeda Sheikh) strict village traditions.

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Teen Tigada (Zee5)

An unexpected pregnancy disrupts the lives of aspiring cricketer Asmani (Prasanna Bisht) and musician Manas (Danesh Razvi), forcing them to balance career ambitions, family expectations and impending parenthood.

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Primetime Preacher$ (Netflix)

This documentary examines the rise of 1980s American televangelism, focusing on the power struggles, political influence and controversies surrounding three prominent preachers.

Perfect Liers (Prime Video)

Jude Derry (Irene Balmes) joins Tagus University undercover to investigate her brother's death, but her quest for revenge draws her into a dangerous web of secrets, seduction and betrayal involving the wealthy Cash brothers.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 (JioHotstar)

The season kicks off when Percy Jackson, Grover Underwood, and Thalia Grace attempt to rescue the powerful demigod siblings Bianca and Nico di Angelo from a boarding school guarded by the manticore Dr. Thorn. During the chaos, Annabeth is seized and dragged away by the Titan army.