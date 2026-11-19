Vivek Oberoi appears in a cameo in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1. The actor plays Vidyutjihva in the blockbuster film and his performance has become one of its most talked-about aspects. But, did you know Oberoi didn't take any fee for his role in Ramayana?
Why did Vivek Oberoi not take any fee for his role in Ramayana?
If the reports are to be believed, Vivek Oberoi took no personal fee for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He directed his reported ₹6 crore remuneration toward the medical treatment of children battling cancer.
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The actor asked Namit Malhotra to channel the amount to the cause rather than paying him directly.
Who is Vidyutjihva?
Vidyutjihva is a Danava prince from the Kalakeya clan and the husband of Shurpanakha, Ravana's sister, in Ramayana traditions.
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He married Shurpanakha and had a son with her named Shambhu Kumara. Some versions note they married secretly because Danavas and Rakshasas were rival factions.
Different retellings describe his death differently: Ravana either killed him deliberately in anger or accidentally during battle.
Following Vidyutjihva's death, Shurpanakha was widowed and sent to live in the forests, eventually leading to her encounter with Rama and Lakshmana.
About the movie: Ramayana: Part 1 is a 2026 Hindi epic mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, among others and follows Lord Rama’s journey from childhood to his 14-year exile.
FAQs
Did any actors initially turn down roles in Ramayana Part 1?
Yes. Ranbir Kapoor initially hesitated and turned down playing Lord Ram due to the weight of the role.
Wash Yash the first choice for Ravana in Ramayana Part 1?
Reports also note Hrithik Roshan was among early contenders considered for Ravana.
Which streaming platform will get Ramayana?
Multiple reports and the film's opening credits linked it to JioHotstar, while some international coverage noted potential ties to Netflix via Sony Pictures windows.