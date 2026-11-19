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The actor asked Namit Malhotra to channel the amount to the cause rather than paying him directly.

Vidyutjihva is a Danava prince from the Kalakeya clan and the husband of Shurpanakha, Ravana's sister, in Ramayana traditions.

He married Shurpanakha and had a son with her named Shambhu Kumara. Some versions note they married secretly because Danavas and Rakshasas were rival factions.

Different retellings describe his death differently: Ravana either killed him deliberately in anger or accidentally during battle.

Following Vidyutjihva's death, Shurpanakha was widowed and sent to live in the forests, eventually leading to her encounter with Rama and Lakshmana.

About the movie: Ramayana: Part 1 is a 2026 Hindi epic mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, among others and follows Lord Rama’s journey from childhood to his 14-year exile.