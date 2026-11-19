Ramayana Part 1 continues to rake in good numbers at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, the mythological epic has crossed ₹1,500 Crore mark in just 14 days of its release. Let us check how much the movie has earned across different belts:

Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 14 According to Sacnilk, on Day 14, Ramayana collected ₹23.20 Cr in India net across 22,289 shows. Its total India gross now stands at ₹1,009.05 Cr, while India net collections have reached ₹844.40 Cr.

ALSO READ: Can Ramayana Part 1 Surpass Dangal’s All-Time Global Box Office Record With China Release? Overseas, the film earned ₹8 Cr on Day 14, taking its cumulative overseas gross to ₹510 Cr. With this, Ramayana's worldwide gross collection has surged to ₹1,519.05 Cr. The film averaged ₹10,409 per show on Day 14. What is the budget of Ramayana Part 1? There is no officially confirmed budget for Ramayana: Part 1 alone. The makers have reportedly allocated a combined ₹4,000 crore for both parts, including marketing, while estimates for Part 1 range from under ₹800 crore to ₹2,000 crore.

ALSO READ: Is Kaikeyi Really The Villain Of Ramayana? Lara Dutta Explains Her Character About the movie: Ramayana: Part 1 is a 2026 Hindi epic mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, among others and follows Lord Rama’s journey from childhood to his 14-year exile. Ramayana: Part 1 premiered on 27 October 2026, before its worldwide release on 5 November. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews and achieved major box-office success, with its sequel scheduled for 2028.

FAQs Who composed the music of Ramayana Part 1? The score features a collaboration between Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. What is the runtime of Ramayana Part 1? The runtime is around 192–208 minutes depending on the listing. Is there a sequel to Ramayana Part 1? Yes, Ramayana Part 1 sequel will release in theatres in 2028.