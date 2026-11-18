Given its impressive worldwide box-office performance, Ramayana Part 1 has a potential to challenge Dangal's historical global collection. However, doing so in the current Chinese theatrical landscape remains a major challenge. Ramayana Part 1 Chinese release status According to a report by NDTV Profit, Ramayana: Part 1 has been submitted for Chinese censor clearance. The targeted release window is of January to March 2027 (alongside potential rollouts in Russia, Japan and South Korea).

The official Chinese release date of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer movie is yet to be announced. It is pertinent to note that Dangal released in Chinese theatres in 2017. The Chinese market has shifted drastically since over a decade. The local Chinese productions are now dominating over 80 per cent of the box office. ALSO READ: Is Kaikeyi Really The Villain Of Ramayana? Lara Dutta Explains Her Character Given this shift in audience preferences and market dynamics, it is difficult to predict how Ramayana Part 1 would perform at the Chinese box office, should it secure a theatrical release there. A look back at Dangal box office in China Starring Aamir Khan in lead role, Dangal made history in China after its release on May 5, 2017. The movie turned out to be a massive cultural and box office phenomenon in the country alone.

Dangal earned over $175 million to $193 million (over ₹1,300 crore) in China, becoming the highest-grossing non-Chinese and non-English language film in Chinese box office history at the time. Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk, Ramayana: Part 1 crossed a worldwide gross collection of approximately ₹1,483.10 crore to ₹1,500 crore within 13 to 14 days of its release. ALSO READ: Ramayana: Who Voiced Sai Pallavi's Sita In Mythological Epic Part 1? The movie—starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi—has emerged as one of the fastest and highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Can Ramayana Part 1 Break Dangal's Global Box Office Record? Ramayana Part 1 has a strong chance of challenging Dangal's worldwide box-office record, especially if its current momentum continues. Dangal's India's gross collection stands at ₹538.03 Cr, while it collected ₹227 Crore overseas and from China alone, the movie collected ₹1,305.29 crore, taking its total box office collection to ₹2,070.30 crore.

On the other hand, Ramayana Part 1 has collected ₹1500 crore worldwide in just two weeks of its theatrical run. The movie is still going on strong at the ticket windows and is expected to cross ₹2000 crore mark in another week.

While a China release could further boost Ramayana Part 1's worldwide box-office collection and help it surpass Dangal's record, I believe the film has the potential to achieve this milestone even before its Chinese theatrical debut. Can Ramayana Part 1 break Dangal's Chinese box office record? Yes, Ramayana: Part 1 has the potential to challenge Dangal's Chinese box-office record, but matching it will be a major challenge. What works in Ramayana's favour? 1. Director Nitesh Tiwari's association with Dangal could generate curiosity among Chinese audiences. 2. The film's large-scale visuals and international distribution could help it attract viewers. 3. A wide theatrical release and strong word of mouth could boost its collections. Ultimately, securing censor clearance, an effective distribution strategy and positive audience reception will be crucial. While Ramayana Part 1 has the potential to challenge Dangal's record, its performance in China remains uncertain. FAQs How much did Dangal collect in China? It collected around ₹1,305 crore (roughly $200M–$203M USD), which accounted for about 63% of the movie's total worldwide gross of over ₹2,000–₹2,122 crore. How much did Ramayana: Part 1 earn on its opening day? On Day 1, the film opened with a domestic net collection of ₹64.85 crore (approx. ₹77.50 crore India gross and ₹128.75 crore worldwide gross on opening day). Has Ramayana Part 1 crossed the ₹1,000 crore milestone? Yes, Ramayana: Part 1 crossed the ₹1,000 crore worldwide gross mark in just about 8 days.