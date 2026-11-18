Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan are two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, with several successful films to their credit. While Shah Rukh Khan has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than three decades, Ranbir Kapoor has established himself as one of the most bankable actors of the younger generation.

Both actors have delivered blockbuster films, broken box office records and entertained audiences with different genres. However, when it comes to box office success, who has the upper hand? Has Ranbir Kapoor managed to challenge Shah Rukh Khan’s long-standing record, or does the Jawan actor continue to dominate the race? From Animal and Ramayana: Part I to Jawan and Pathaan, let’s compare Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan’s five highest-grossing movies, their worldwide box office collections, star casts and OTT platforms. Ranbir Kapoor vs Shah Rukh Khan: Who Has More Box Office Hits? Shah Rukh Khan has a clear advantage when it comes to the number of commercially successful films across his career. According to Sacnilk’s box office comparison, Shah Rukh Khan has considerably more films classified as hits, superhits and blockbusters than Ranbir Kapoor.

The tracker lists 15 hits, seven superhits, eight blockbusters and four all-time blockbusters for Shah Rukh Khan. In comparison, Ranbir Kapoor has four hits, four superhits, one blockbuster and two all-time blockbusters. This gives Shah Rukh Khan a considerably larger number of successful box office verdicts. However, Ranbir Kapoor has also delivered some impressive worldwide grossers, particularly in recent years. Sacnilk Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies Of Ranbir Kapoor 1. Ramayana: Part I (2026) Worldwide box office: Approximately ₹1,483.5 crore

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil.

OTT platform: JioHotstar (pay-per-view; digital release date not announced). Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part I features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The mythological epic became a major box office success following its theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

With its impressive worldwide collection, the film has emerged as Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest box office grosser, according to Sacnilk’s comparison updated on November 18, 2026. The film’s digital rights have also been acquired by JioHotstar, where it will be available through a separate pay-per-view option after its theatrical run.

2. Animal (2023) Worldwide box office: Approximately ₹915 crore

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri.

OTT platform: Netflix. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal featured Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Ranvijay Singh, a man with a complicated relationship with his father, Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

The action drama created considerable buzz before and after its release. Bobby Deol’s portrayal of Abrar Haque and Ranbir’s intense performance also became major talking points. The film emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of 2023 and remains one of the highest-grossing movies of Ranbir’s career.

3. Sanju (2018) Worldwide box office: Approximately ₹588.5 crore

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Manisha Koirala.

OTT platform: Netflix and JioHotstar (availability may vary). Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju is a biographical drama based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role and received widespread appreciation for his transformation and performance.

The film explored different phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life, including his relationships, controversies, struggles and career in the film industry. Vicky Kaushal, who played Sanjay’s friend Kamli, also received appreciation for his performance. 4. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022) Worldwide box office: Approximately ₹431 crore

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan.

OTT platform: JioHotstar. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva introduced audiences to a fantasy universe inspired by Indian mythology.

Ranbir Kapoor played Shiva, a young man who discovers his connection to a powerful supernatural weapon. Alia Bhatt portrayed Isha, while Amitabh Bachchan played Guru. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film. 5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) Worldwide box office: Approximately ₹318 crore

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.

OTT platform: Netflix. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani remains one of Ranbir Kapoor’s most popular films. The romantic drama follows Bunny, played by Ranbir, and Naina, played by Deepika Padukone, as they navigate friendship, love, relationships and career ambitions.

The film became particularly popular among younger audiences and continues to enjoy a strong fan following years after its theatrical release. ALSO READ: Ramayana Beats The Odyssey To Enter IMDb’s Top 3 Most Popular Movies Worldwide | Check Full List Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies Of Shah Rukh Khan 1. Jawan (2023) Worldwide box office: Approximately ₹1,160 crore

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover.

OTT platform: Netflix. Directed by Atlee, Jawan became one of the biggest box office successes of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The action thriller featured the actor in a dual role as father and son.

The film revolves around a vigilante who takes on corruption and injustice while carrying out a series of daring missions. Nayanthara played the female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi portrayed the antagonist. 2. Pathaan (2023) Worldwide box office: Approximately ₹1,055 crore

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in a full-fledged action role after a four-year break from leading theatrical releases.

The film follows an Indian intelligence agent who returns to action to protect the country from a dangerous threat. Deepika Padukone played Rubina Mohsin, while John Abraham portrayed the antagonist Jim. The film also featured a special appearance by Salman Khan as Tiger, creating excitement among fans of the YRF Spy Universe. 3. Dunki (2023) Worldwide box office: Approximately ₹454–470 crore

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

OTT platform: Netflix. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki explored the issue of illegal immigration and the struggles faced by people who attempt to move abroad through the donkey route.

Shah Rukh Khan played Hardayal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as Hardy, who helps his friends fulfil their dream of travelling to the UK. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in important roles. Unlike Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki was a comedy-drama with an emotional storyline. 4. Chennai Express (2013) Worldwide box office: Approximately ₹422 crore

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj and Kamini Kaushal.

OTT platform: Netflix. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Chennai Express is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most successful romantic comedies. The film follows Rahul, played by Shah Rukh, who meets Meenamma, played by Deepika Padukone, during a train journey.

What begins as an unexpected journey soon turns into a romantic adventure involving family conflicts, comedy and action. 5. Happy New Year (2014) Worldwide box office: Approximately ₹397 crore

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.

OTT platform: Netflix. Directed by Farah Khan, Happy New Year featured Shah Rukh Khan as Charlie, who plans a major heist with a group of friends.

The team enters a prestigious dance competition as part of its plan to steal valuable diamonds. Deepika Padukone played Mohini, while Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani and Vivaan Shah were part of the central cast. Source: Figures are rounded and may differ from other trade publications. ALSO READ: She Rejected Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar And Quit Films After Marriage; Who Is Actress Farheen? Conclusion: Who Has Delivered More Box Office Hits? When comparing Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan’s box office records, Shah Rukh Khan clearly has the advantage in terms of the number of successful films across his career. According to Sacnilk’s verdict classifications, Shah Rukh Khan has 34 films categorised as hits, superhits, blockbusters or all-time blockbusters, compared with 11 for Ranbir Kapoor. These figures reflect the tracker’s classifications rather than a universal industry-wide count. However, Ranbir Kapoor has also proved his box office potential with films such as Animal, Sanju, Brahmastra and Ramayana: Part I. His recent success shows that he can attract audiences across different genres. The verdict: Shah Rukh Khan is ahead in the overall box office hit count. However, Ranbir Kapoor is building an impressive box office record of his own, and his recent successes have made the comparison more interesting than ever. FAQs 1. Who has delivered more box office hits between Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor? Shah Rukh Khan leads in total career box office hits. 2. Which is Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grossing movie worldwide? Ramayana: Part I (2026) is Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grossing film worldwide, having collected over ₹1,483 crore globally in less than two weeks since its theatrical release on 5 November 2026, surpassing Animal (₹915 crore).

3. Which is Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing movie worldwide? Atlee’s action thriller Jawan (2023) is Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing film worldwide with approximately ₹1,160 crore, followed closely by Pathaan (2023) at ₹1,055 crore.