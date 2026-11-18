No, Bhojpuri actor and politician Manoj Tiwari is not legally remarrying his wife Surabhi Tiwari in real life. Viral videos showing Manoj Tiwari dressed as a groom alongside second wife Surabhi in a red bridal saree come from a wedding-special episode of the Colors TV and JioHotstar reality show Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, where celebrity couples dressed up in traditional wedding outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Manoj Tiwari-Surabhi Viral Wedding Video Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari are currently appearing together as contestants on Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2. For the show’s wedding-special shoot, all participating celebrity couples dressed as brides and grooms. Speaking to photographers on set, Manoj Tiwari joked about his wedding look and recalled how quiet their actual 2020 wedding had been due to pandemic restrictions.

ALSO READ: 5 Highest-Grossing Bhojpuri Movies Of All Time: From Sasura Bada Paisawala To Border All About Manoj Tiwari's First And Second Marriage First Marriage: Manoj Tiwari was previously married to Rani Tiwari from 1999 until their divorce in 2012. They share a daughter, Rhiti. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Mid-Week Eviction: Manoj Tiwari's Daughter Rhiti Evicted From Salman Khan’s Show Second Marriage: Manoj Tiwari married Surabhi Tiwari in an intimate ceremony on April 26, 2020 during the nationwide lockdown. The couple has two daughters together. Alongside her television appearance, Surabhi is actively involved in social work through the Mridul Foundation and directs projects under Rhiti Production Pvt Ltd and Saanvika Films.

FAQs 1. Did Manoj Tiwari really get married again at age 55? No, Manoj Tiwari did not have a second real-life wedding. The viral bride-and-groom video was shot for a wedding-themed episode of the reality TV show Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2.

2. When did Manoj Tiwari marry his wife Surabhi Tiwari? Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari officially got married on 26 April 2020 in a private ceremony during the COVID-19 lockdown. 3. Where can I watch Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari's reality show? The couple appears together on Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, which airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.