Everyone in this building is a potential suspect after a person goes missing. What actually appears to be a straighforward missing-person develops into a complicated mystery. This is the unsettling premise of 2022 South Korean mystery thriller Rose Mansion.
Who stars in Rose Mansion?
Lim Ji-yeon as Ji-Na
Yoon Kyun-sang as Min-soo
Son Byong-ho as Ji-Na's father
Jung Woong-in as Jang Won-seok
Jo Dal-hwan as Woo-hyeok
Kim Jung-woo as Dong-hyun
Lee Mi-do as Seok-ja
Kim Do-yoon as Charlie
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As Ji-na (Lim Ji-yeon) sister mysteriously disappears, which prompts her to return to Rose Mansion in search of answers. She investigates the case with detective Min-soo (Yoon Kyun-sang) and uncovers dark secrets, lies and suspicious connections among the residents.
Why is Rose Mansion a must-watch?
Four strong reasons that make Rose Mansion a must-watch thriller:
A gripping mystery: The disappearance of Ji-na's sister keeps the central investigation moving.
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Suspicious neighbours: Everyone in the apartment is hiding something, their secret motives gradually come to light.
Cast performances: The star cast Lim Ji-yeon and Yoon Kyun-sang lead the series and their performances are outstanding.
Dark atmosphere: The mood of the series turns darker as the investigation progresses.
Where can you watch Rose Mansion in India?
The 2022 South Korean mystery thriller series Rose Mansion (originally a TVING release) is generally not widely available on major Indian streaming platforms like Netflix or Rakuten Viki.
However, social media promotions from Channel K have listed Rose Mansion among titles featured on the channel in India.
So, if you enjoy Korean thrillers filled with mysterious characters, unexpected revelations and psychological suspense, Rose Mansion deserves a place on your watchlist.
FAQs
How many episodes are there in Rose Mansion?
The show runs for 12 episodes in total. It originally aired between May 13 and May 27, 2022.
Is Rose Mansion based on a webtoon or novel?
No, it is an original screenplay written by Yoo Kab-yeol (known for the film Man in Love) and directed by Chang (Yoon Hong-seung).
What is the reception of Rose Mansion like?
Coverage from South China Morning Post highlights heavy violence and tense neighborhood mystery.