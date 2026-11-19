Everyone in this building is a potential suspect after a person goes missing. What actually appears to be a straighforward missing-person develops into a complicated mystery. This is the unsettling premise of 2022 South Korean mystery thriller Rose Mansion.

Who stars in Rose Mansion?

Lim Ji-yeon as Ji-Na

Yoon Kyun-sang as Min-soo

Son Byong-ho as Ji-Na's father

Jung Woong-in as Jang Won-seok

Jo Dal-hwan as Woo-hyeok

Kim Jung-woo as Dong-hyun

Lee Mi-do as Seok-ja

Kim Do-yoon as Charlie

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As Ji-na (Lim Ji-yeon) sister mysteriously disappears, which prompts her to return to Rose Mansion in search of answers. She investigates the case with detective Min-soo (Yoon Kyun-sang) and uncovers dark secrets, lies and suspicious connections among the residents.

Why is Rose Mansion a must-watch?

Four strong reasons that make Rose Mansion a must-watch thriller:

A gripping mystery: The disappearance of Ji-na's sister keeps the central investigation moving.

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Suspicious neighbours: Everyone in the apartment is hiding something, their secret motives gradually come to light.

Cast performances: The star cast Lim Ji-yeon and Yoon Kyun-sang lead the series and their performances are outstanding.

Dark atmosphere: The mood of the series turns darker as the investigation progresses.

Where can you watch Rose Mansion in India?

The 2022 South Korean mystery thriller series Rose Mansion (originally a TVING release) is generally not widely available on major Indian streaming platforms like Netflix or Rakuten Viki.

However, social media promotions from Channel K have listed Rose Mansion among titles featured on the channel in India.