Aakasamlo Oka Tara Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan's Performance Gets Praise

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara stars Dulquer Salmaan as Krishna and introduces Satvika Veeravalli as Kalpana.

The film follows a young woman determined to pursue her dream of becoming an astronaut, with Krishna supporting her ambitions. Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma and Swasika also feature in important roles.

The initial reactions have been encouraging, particularly for Dulquer's performance, Satvika's debut and the film's emotional moments. However, the responses are not entirely unanimous.

One viewer, Deon X (@umashankar82721), called it a wholesome film, praising its first half while acknowledging that the second half has a few predictable moments.

#AakasamloOkaTara– Movie Review 🍿 Brilliant first half, decent second half! Despite a few predictable moments and minor dips, a wholesome, heartwarming tale with an inspiring core. @gvprakash music and the lead performances make it a soulful experience 🫶 Rating : 3.5/5 ⭐ https://t.co/pvug5jc9Z0 — Deon X (@umashankar82721) November 19, 2026

Another viewer, Abhi (@HungryCheetah_), appreciated the film's character-driven storytelling, describing it as a drama that allows its emotions and characters to develop patiently.

A special mention to @satveeravalli. what an absolutely brilliant performance! 🫡👏 The kind of display that deserves real recognition: quality, composure, and impact when it mattered. Huge credit. #AakasamLoOkaTara — Abhi🐆 (@HungryCheetah_) November 19, 2026

There are also viewers who feel the film relies on a familiar storyline. Joseph Midhun (@Josephmidhunb) called it predictable but recommended watching it for Dulquer's performance. The viewer also praised Satvika's debut and GV Prakash's background score.

#AakasamloOkaTara Predictable movie nothing new but , Watch it 4 Dulquer Salman he delivers yet another graceful and compelling performance in TFI. Satvika makes a promising debut, GVP’s music & background score keep the film engaging throughout. https://t.co/FR4JBALeXj — joseph midhun (@Josephmidhunb) November 20, 2026

Overall, the early response suggests that Aakasamlo Oka Tara works best for viewers who enjoy emotional dramas and strong performances, although its pacing and predictable portions could divide audiences.

O.M: Operation Mole Twitter Review: Mammootty's Dance Sequence Gets Attention, Dhanush Impresses

Mammootty's O.M: Operation Mole has received mixed reactions from viewers on X (formerly Twitter). While Dhanush's introduction, the single-shot sequences and the interval block have caught audiences' attention, Mammootty's screen presence and dance sequence have also emerged as talking points.