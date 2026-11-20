The South Indian father-son duo, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan, have arrived in theatres on the same day, November 20. Mammootty's Tamil action thriller O.M: Operation Mole and Dulquer's Telugu drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara have now been released.
Mammootty and Dulquer appeared together in a promotional video, announcing each other's releases. Mammootty promoted his son's film in Telugu, while Dulquer encouraged audiences to watch his father's film in Tamil.
Now that both films have reached cinemas, early audience reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are beginning to emerge. While both the movies have received appreciation for their emotional storytelling and performances, viewers have also pointed out some shortcomings. Here's what audiences are saying about both releases.
Aakasamlo Oka Tara Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan's Performance Gets Praise
Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara stars Dulquer Salmaan as Krishna and introduces Satvika Veeravalli as Kalpana.
The film follows a young woman determined to pursue her dream of becoming an astronaut, with Krishna supporting her ambitions. Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma and Swasika also feature in important roles.
The initial reactions have been encouraging, particularly for Dulquer's performance, Satvika's debut and the film's emotional moments. However, the responses are not entirely unanimous.
One viewer, Deon X (@umashankar82721), called it a wholesome film, praising its first half while acknowledging that the second half has a few predictable moments.
#AakasamloOkaTara– Movie Review 🍿 Brilliant first half, decent second half! Despite a few predictable moments and minor dips, a wholesome, heartwarming tale with an inspiring core. @gvprakash music and the lead performances make it a soulful experience 🫶 Rating : 3.5/5 ⭐ https://t.co/pvug5jc9Z0— Deon X (@umashankar82721) November 19, 2026
Another viewer, Abhi (@HungryCheetah_), appreciated the film's character-driven storytelling, describing it as a drama that allows its emotions and characters to develop patiently.
A special mention to @satveeravalli. what an absolutely brilliant performance! 🫡👏 The kind of display that deserves real recognition: quality, composure, and impact when it mattered. Huge credit. #AakasamLoOkaTara— Abhi🐆 (@HungryCheetah_) November 19, 2026
There are also viewers who feel the film relies on a familiar storyline. Joseph Midhun (@Josephmidhunb) called it predictable but recommended watching it for Dulquer's performance. The viewer also praised Satvika's debut and GV Prakash's background score.
#AakasamloOkaTara Predictable movie nothing new but , Watch it 4 Dulquer Salman he delivers yet another graceful and compelling performance in TFI. Satvika makes a promising debut, GVP’s music & background score keep the film engaging throughout. https://t.co/FR4JBALeXj— joseph midhun (@Josephmidhunb) November 20, 2026
Overall, the early response suggests that Aakasamlo Oka Tara works best for viewers who enjoy emotional dramas and strong performances, although its pacing and predictable portions could divide audiences.
O.M: Operation Mole Twitter Review: Mammootty's Dance Sequence Gets Attention, Dhanush Impresses
Mammootty's O.M: Operation Mole has received mixed reactions from viewers on X (formerly Twitter). While Dhanush's introduction, the single-shot sequences and the interval block have caught audiences' attention, Mammootty's screen presence and dance sequence have also emerged as talking points.
One viewer praised the film's first half, calling it an engaging spy thriller. The post appreciated Dhanush's energetic performance, Mammootty's screen presence and Sai Abhyankar's background score.
#OM Second Half Review 🍿 - An Engaging Spy Thriller from Rajkumar Periyasamy backed by Solid Performances from the Leads..✌️ - After Initial Portions, #Dhanush went into serious mode with complex emotions and delivered a Really good performance..🤝 - #SaiPallavi's Character arc and #Mammootty's Presence were..👍 - #Saiabhyankkar Score give a Good Support to the film's mood.. - The Second half showcases character conflicts with more detailing from Rajkumar Periyasamy.. - D x Sai x Mammootty Performances, Single shot sequence, Alakalova song, Pre Interval to interval block and Veezha Veera sequences were the highlights..🤝 - Runtime could've been shorter with shortened length of the scenes and emotional beats could've been better.. - Overall, it was a Worth watchable Spy thriller with Strong performances, Character Conflicts and Engaging screenplay.. Verdict 🏆: Worth watchable Rating 🎥: 3.5/5
— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 20, 2026
Another viewer, Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess), also shared his interval reaction, praising Dhanush's single-shot introduction, but adding that the second half needed to deliver more.
#OM - Superb Casting. Dhanush Shines. Settled Act from Mammooka, Sai Pallavi Pakka. Nazrudeen Wasted. BGM, Songs, Location, Camera Work Good. Single Shot D Intro, Interval Stretch, Veezha Veera Placement, Court Seq r highlights. Detailed Narration, But Lacks high moments or emotions. AVERAGE!— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 20, 2026
However, not everyone was convinced. One viewer described the first half as decent but noticeably sluggish, pointing out that Dhanush's character infiltrating Mammootty's gang felt predictable.
#OM - first Half Decent 👍🏼 #Dhanush Long intro Sequence & Interval Scene🥵 Alakaa Loova Song pakka theatre vibe ✅ Mamooty Scenes 🔥 detailed writing but mid portions are underwhelming & felt lengthy. Let’s hope for good second half 👍— Jack (@retired_userr) November 20, 2026
Another reaction praised the film's casting, Dhanush's performance and Mammootty's restrained act, but felt the narration lacked emotional highs.
Who Is Winning The Mammootty-Dulquer Salmaan Box Office Clash?
It is too early to declare a winner based on premiere reactions alone. Dulquer's Aakasamlo Oka Tara has received encouraging feedback for its emotional storytelling, music and performances, while O.M: Operation Mole has generated discussion around its investigative storyline and ensemble cast.
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Whether both films translate the early interest into box office success remains to be seen.
ALSO READ: Dhanush's O.M Trailer: Does 'Chapter 1' Mean A Sequel? What Director Rajkumar Periasamy Has Revealed
FAQs
1. When did Mammootty's O.M: Operation Mole release?
The film released in theatres on November 20, 2026.
2. When did Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara release?
The Telugu film hit theatres on November 20, 2026.
3. What are netizens saying about O.M: Operation Mole?
Early Twitter reviews are mixed, with praise for Dhanush's performance, Mammootty's screen presence and the interval sequence.
4. Are Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan's films releasing on the same day?
Yes. Mammootty's O.M: Operation Mole and Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara were released on November 20, setting up a father-son box office clash.