OM vs Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Clash: A rare father-son box office clash arrives in cinemas tomorrow, Friday, November 20, 2026, as Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s action thriller OM Chapter 1: Udhiram clashes with his son Dulquer Salmaan’s romantic drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT).

According to Sacnilk advance booking figures as of November 19, 2026, Mammootty’s pan-Indian actioner holds a commanding early lead, recording ₹15.49 crore in overall advance gross compared to ₹22.09 lakh for Dulquer’s film. ALSO READ: OM vs Pushpa: How Different Are Dhanush And Mammootty’s Red Sandalwood Stories? OM vs Aakasamlo Oka Tara Advance Booking Report Metric OM: Operation Mole (Mammootty) Aakasamlo Oka Tara (Dulquer Salmaan) Release Date November 20, 2026 (Friday) November 20, 2026 (Friday) Genre & Premise High-octane espionage & red sandalwood smuggling action thriller Feel-good rural-to-space romantic drama (a village girl's astronaut dream) Language Tamil (Original), Telugu, Hindi Telugu (Original), Tamil, Malayalam Director & Cast Rajkumar Periasamy; Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah Pavan Sadineni; Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma Reported Budget ₹200 Crore ₹60 Crore Advance Booking ₹16.04 Crore gross (₹13.89 Cr without block seats) across 14,044 shows ₹3.87 Crore gross (₹2.72 Cr without block seats) across 4,537 shows Total Tickets Sold 10.69 Lakh (9.37 Lakh excluding block seats) 2.96 Lakh (2.18 Lakh excluding block seats) Day 1 Advance Gross ₹7.32 Crore (₹6.61 Cr without block seats) from 5,006 shows ₹97.55 Lakh (₹73.98 Lakh without block seats) from 1,283 shows Strongest Territories Tamil Nadu (52% of Day 1 gross), Kerala, Telangana Telangana (43% of Day 1 gross), Andhra Pradesh (43%), Karnataka Top Performing Cities Chennai (₹1.60 Cr), Hyderabad (₹64.13 L), Coimbatore (₹41.77 L) Hyderabad (₹28.87 L), Bengaluru (₹8.75 L), Visakhapatnam (₹4.35 L) ALSO READ: Allu Arjun-Sneha To Dulquer Salmaan-Amal: 5 South Indian Stars Who Married Their Childhood Sweethearts Dhanush-Mammootty's OM Leads Pre-Sales Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and also featuring Naseeruddin Shah, OM Chapter 1: Udhiram benefits massively from multi-star appeal and wide Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi screen counts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajkumar Periasamy (@rajkumarperiasamy) With 63 housefull shows already logged and Chennai leading city bookings at ₹3.33 crore followed by Hyderabad at ₹1.63 crore, theatre owners are bracing for a blockbuster opening. Dulquer Salmaan's AOT Advance Booking Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara tells an intimate story about Kalpana, a girl from a roadless village pursuing her dream of reaching the stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) While its current occupancy stands at 11% led by Bengaluru (₹6.20 lakh) and Chennai (₹4.39 lakh) content-driven dramas typically rely on evening walk-ins and positive word-of-mouth rather than pre-release frenzy. With both the South Indian movies releasing tomorrow, it will be interesting to see which movie impress netizens and holds a spot at the box office.

FAQs 1. Which movie is leading in advance bookings between OM Chapter 1 and Aakasamlo Oka Tara? Mammootty and Dhanush’s OM Chapter 1: Udhiram is leading by a wide margin with ₹15.49 crore in overall advance gross, compared to ₹22.09 lakh for Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

2. When are OM Chapter 1 and Aakasamlo Oka Tara releasing in theatres? Both films are scheduled for a simultaneous theatrical release on Friday, 20 November 2026. 3. Who directed OM Chapter 1: Udhiram and Aakasamlo Oka Tara? OM Chapter 1: Udhiram is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, while Aakasamlo Oka Tara is directed by Pavan Sadineni.