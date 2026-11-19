Alia Bhatt, in her recent interview in Time100 Next India list, addressed the online criticism she faces from her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. She has pushed back against the online trolls who say she is unhappy or has to adjust herself too much in the relationship.
While calling such provocative comments ‘offensive’, Alia said, "The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting in any effort, and feel heard without saying anything; that’s Ranbir for me, and that’s our reality."
The statement comes after Ranbir Kapoor repeatedly being labelled a 'red flag' and a controlling husband on social media. Here is what triggered the backlash and how Alia has responded over the years.
Why Does The Internet Call Ranbir Kapoor A Red Flag?
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship came under scrutiny in August 2023, when Alia was shooting a Vogue India beauty tutorial.
While applying the lipstick, she revealed that Ranbir used to ask Alia to wipe the lipstick off because he preferred her natural lip colour.
Alia recalled that Ranbir would tell her, "Wipe that off. Wipe that off," referring to her lipstick.
The remark triggered considerable criticism online. Several users questioned why a woman should have to remove makeup because her partner preferred a different look. Ranbir was subsequently labelled ‘controlling’ and a 'red flag'.
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Alia Bhatt Said Ranbir Kapoor Dislikes It When She Raises Her Voice
Three months before the lipstick controversy, in May 2023, Alia had spoken about Ranbir's preference for a calm approach during fights in an interview with Vice India.
She added that she has to make a conscious effort to control her anger because Ranbir dislikes it when her voice rises above a certain decibel.
"He thinks it's not fair, and that it's important to be kind even when you are unhappy," she said.
While the comment was originally made while discussing their contrasting personalities, it acquired a different meaning. Social media users questioned whether Alia was expected to alter her behaviour because of her husband's preferences.
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The discussion resurfaced in July 2024 when Ranbir appeared on Nikhil Kamath's podcast, People by WTF.
Speaking about compromise in marriage, Ranbir admitted, "She changed more for me than I have changed for her."
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He explained that Alia had previously spoken in a louder tone and had made conscious efforts to change it because loud voices disturbed him. The actor connected this discomfort to his childhood experiences of hearing his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, fight.
"She makes certain things to put me at ease. I hope I could say there's something I did to put her at ease, but I don't think I've done it yet," he added.
While the explanation offered context about Ranbir's discomfort with raised voices, the admission that Alia had made more adjustments became another talking point. Some viewers questioned whether compromise in their marriage was largely one-sided.
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What Did Alia Bhatt Say About Her Marriage?
In her latest interview, Alia addressed controversies and questioned the assumptions about her marriage.
"I am someone who's always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who'd suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive," she told TIME.
Her description of Ranbir as someone who makes her feel seen and heard was a direct expression of how she views their relationship, despite the online narrative surrounding it.
ALSO READ: Did Soni Razdan Really Smoke 100 Cigarettes A Day Before Alia Bhatt's Birth?
Alia's latest remarks make her position clear: she does not recognise the marriage that social media has constructed from those individual comments.
FAQs
1. Why is Ranbir Kapoor called a red flag?
Ranbir faced backlash over Alia's lipstick anecdote, her comments about his dislike of raised voices and his admission that she changed more for him.
2. What is the Ranbir Kapoor lipstick controversy?
Alia revealed that Ranbir preferred her natural lip colour and would ask her to wipe off her lipstick.
3. What did Alia Bhatt say about Ranbir Kapoor in her latest interview?
She said he makes her feel "seen and heard" and called assumptions about an unhappy marriage offensive.
4. When did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get married?
The couple got married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home.