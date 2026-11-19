Alia Bhatt, in her recent interview in Time100 Next India list, addressed the online criticism she faces from her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. She has pushed back against the online trolls who say she is unhappy or has to adjust herself too much in the relationship.

While calling such provocative comments ‘offensive’, Alia said, "The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting in any effort, and feel heard without saying anything; that’s Ranbir for me, and that’s our reality."

The statement comes after Ranbir Kapoor repeatedly being labelled a 'red flag' and a controlling husband on social media. Here is what triggered the backlash and how Alia has responded over the years.

Why Does The Internet Call Ranbir Kapoor A Red Flag?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship came under scrutiny in August 2023, when Alia was shooting a Vogue India beauty tutorial.

While applying the lipstick, she revealed that Ranbir used to ask Alia to wipe the lipstick off because he preferred her natural lip colour.

Alia recalled that Ranbir would tell her, "Wipe that off. Wipe that off," referring to her lipstick.

The remark triggered considerable criticism online. Several users questioned why a woman should have to remove makeup because her partner preferred a different look. Ranbir was subsequently labelled ‘controlling’ and a 'red flag'.

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Alia Bhatt Said Ranbir Kapoor Dislikes It When She Raises Her Voice

Three months before the lipstick controversy, in May 2023, Alia had spoken about Ranbir's preference for a calm approach during fights in an interview with Vice India.

She added that she has to make a conscious effort to control her anger because Ranbir dislikes it when her voice rises above a certain decibel.