Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Release: After months of delays and speculation,Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has officially cleared the censor process. Issued on November 18, 2026 by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai, the Apoorva Lakhia directorial received a U/A 16+ certificate with a locked runtime of 2 hours, 34 minutes, and 12 seconds.

Maatrubhumi CBFC Update Censor Rating: U/A 16+ (certified on 18 November 2026).

Approved Runtime: 2 hours, 34 minutes, and 12 seconds (154.12 minutes).

Theatrical Release Date: 4 December 2026. Maatrubhumi Official CBFC Plot Summary Revealed Along with the certification, the CBFC shared the official synopsis describing the film as a story of sacrifice both at the border and at home: “Maatrubhumi is an epic of courage on two fronts. Col. Sandeep risks everything defending his country, while his beloved wife holds the family together, shielding him from its struggles. He protects the nation she gives him the strength to serve India. Two battles, one country, one haunting question: can war ever rest in peace?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) What Caused Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Release Delay? Originally announced as Battle of Galwan and aimed at an April 2026 release, the project was postponed several times. At the film’s trailer launch, Salman Khan stated that extensive visual effects (VFX) work and production setbacks were the main reasons behind the schedule shifts. However, trade reports also pointed to reshoots, scheduling changes following the passing of actor-singer Prashant Tamang, and sensitivities surrounding the 2020 India-China Galwan Valley clash.

Addressing rumours of government pressure over script alterations, Salman Khan revealed, “So, this narrative that we are going against China, and our government has put pressure on us to change its script, and rewrite it, all this is nonsense. It's not true at all.”

ALSO READ: Sona Mohapatra Takes Another Dig At Salman Khan Over Maatrubhumi Song: What Was Their 10-Year-Old Feud About? Key Changes: From Battle Of Galwan To Maatrubhumi During production, the makers renamed the film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace to reflect a broader emotional focus on soldiers and peace rather than a strict retelling of the border clash.

Reports also suggest that direct references to China were toned down during reshoots, reshaping the climax into a wider tribute to armed forces personnel and their families. ALSO READ: Maatrubhumi Early Review: Did Salman Khan's Movie On The Galwan Valley Clash Impress Filmmakers? Starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, the film is now set for its theatrical release on December 4, 2026. FAQs 1. What censor rating and runtime did Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi receive? The CBFC granted Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace a U/A 16+ certificate on 18 November 2026, with an official runtime of 2 hours, 34 minutes, and 12 seconds.

2. When is Maatrubhumi releasing in cinemas? Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films,Maatrubhumi is scheduled to release in theatres on 4 December 2026. 3. Why was Battle of Galwan renamed Maatrubhumi? The makers changed the title from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace to broaden the film's focus from a specific military clash to a wider emotional tribute to soldiers, their families, and peace.