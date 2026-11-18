Maatrubhumi Early Review: Members of the film industry have given Salman Khan's performance in Maatrubhumi May War Rest in Peace an early thumbs-up after the Mumbai screening.

Filmmakers and close friends of the actor, including Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya and Subhash Ghai, are reported to have watched the rough cut, along with Riteish Deshmukh and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Maatrubhumi Early Review

According to a DNA India report, the industry insiders present were especially taken with Salman's portrayal.

"People closely associated with the film, along with others from the industry who have watched it, have been particularly appreciative of Salman Khan's performance."

A source close to the project also spoke about his work, comparing it with some of his earlier films.

"He is outstanding throughout, bringing remarkable intensity, emotional depth and conviction to his character. After delivering memorable performances in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, Salman once again showcases that same emotional strength and commanding screen presence in Maatrubhumi."

"His performance leaves a lasting impression and is undoubtedly one of the film's biggest strengths. It is Salman Khan at his finest, delivering a powerful and compelling performance that stays with you long after the film ends."

It is worth noting that Maatrubhumi was shown in a work-in-progress version, and these reactions come from people within the industry, not from general audiences.

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What Is Maatrubhumi About?

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is based on the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh.

Salman plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led the Indian soldiers during the confrontation. The story centres on the soldiers, their families, their sacrifices and the human cost of the conflict.

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The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The makers changed the name to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on March 16, 2026.

It arrives in theatres on December 4, 2026, where it will face a box office clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.

FAQ

1. When will Maatrubhumi release?

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace releases in theatres on December 4, 2026.

2. What is Maatrubhumi based on?

It is based on the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. Salman Khan plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led the Indian soldiers.

3. Which film will Maatrubhumi clash with at the box office?

It will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha on December 4.