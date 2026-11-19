Bollywood films have found a growing audience beyond India, particularly in the United States. From high-octane action dramas to emotional family entertainers, several Hindi films have performed exceptionally well at the American box office. In recent years, films featuring stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan have attracted audiences in the US and broken several overseas box office records. But which Bollywood movies have earned the most in the United States?

Here is a look at five of the highest-grossing Hindi films in the US. 5 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies In The United States Source: Sacnilk’s US box office rankings. 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) $28.63 million

2 Ramayana: Part I (2026) $23.94 million

3 Dhurandhar (2025) $20.68 million

4 Pathaan (2023) $17.48 million

5 Jawan (2023) $15.22 million Note: Ramayana: Part I was still running in cinemas when these figures were reported. Collections are subject to revision. 1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) Release date: March 19, 2026

US box office collection: $28.63 million

OTT platform: JioHotstar and Netflix Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar: The Revenge tops the list of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies in the United States. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-action thriller continued the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover Indian agent operating in Pakistan.

The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun. Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor also appear in important roles. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor vs Shah Rukh Khan: Who Has Delivered More Box Office Hits? 2. Ramayana: Part I (2026) Release date: November 5, 2026

US box office collection: $23.94 million (reported)

OTT platform: JioHotstar (pay-per-view; streaming date not announced) Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part I is one of the biggest Indian cinematic projects. The mythological epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The movie is still running in cinemas in November 2026, so its final collection may change. 3. Dhurandhar (2025) Release date: December 5, 2025

US box office collection: $20.68 million

OTT platform: Netflix The first instalment of Dhurandhar also features among the highest-grossing Bollywood films in the United States. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover Indian agent who infiltrates a criminal network in Pakistan.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s Call To Exes To Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Update; 7 Unmissable Moments From Koffee With Karan 9 Ep 6 4. Pathaan (2023) Release date: January 25, 2023

US box office collection: $17.48 million

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is another major Bollywood success in the United States. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller marked the superstar’s return to leading roles after a four-year gap.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also feature in the movie, while Salman Khan makes a special appearance as Tiger. 5. Jawan (2023) Release date: September 7, 2023

US box office collection: $15.22 million

OTT platform: Netflix Another Shah Rukh Khan film on the list is Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the action thriller became a major box office success in India and international markets.

The movie also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Ridhi Dogra in important roles. The success of these five films highlights the growing popularity of Bollywood cinema in the United States. Dhurandhar: The Revenge currently leads the rankings, followed by Ramayana: Part I and its predecessor Dhurandhar. Shah Rukh Khan also maintains a strong presence on the list with Pathaan and Jawan. With more big-budget Bollywood projects arriving in cinemas, it will be interesting to see whether these records are broken in the coming years. FAQs 1. Which is the highest-grossing Bollywood movie in the United States? Dhurandhar: The Revenge currently holds the top position, with a reported US box office collection of approximately $28.63 million. 2. Which Shah Rukh Khan movie has earned the most in the US? Pathaan is among Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest US box office successes, earning approximately $17.48 million. 3. How much did Dhurandhar earn at the US box office? The first instalment of Dhurandhar earned approximately $20.68 million in the United States.