OM Chapter 1: Udhiram is releasing in theatres on November 20, 2026. The movie is leading the new arrivals with ₹15.49 Cr in overall advance bookings across 6 show dates (₹13.39 Cr without block seats), including ₹7.01 Cr (₹6.30 Cr without block seats) for Day 1 (Nov 20), according to Sacnilk.

Indian theatres are all set to face a crowded weekend around November 20, 2026. Several major releases are clashing across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and international titles alongside ongoing holdovers like Ramayana Part 1.

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Tamil accounts for 63% of overall pre-sales, with Chennai leading all cities.

Godzilla Minus Zero

Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Min Tanaka, Hidetaka Yoshioka

According to Sacnilk, Godzilla Minus Zero crossed ₹1 crore in overall pre-sales across multiple days (around ₹63–65 lakh excluding block seats), with Day 1 (Nov 20) contributing roughly ₹42 lakh.

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Bachelor Party D'eux

Cast: Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban

Bachelor Party D'eux has crossed ₹1 crore in Kerala pre-sales ahead of release, showing strong organic ticket demand when excluding block seats, according to Sacnilk.

Aakasam Lo Oka Tara

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan

As per Sacnilk, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara recorded roughly ₹43.9 lakh across show dates (₹29.5 lakh without block seats), with about ₹16.1 lakh for Day 1 (Nov 20).

OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram commands the strongest opening momentum among new releases, led by heavy Tamil and Telugu advance demand.

FAQs

Who is behind the film Godzilla Minus Zero?

Takashi Yamazaki returns as director, writer and visual effects lead after winning an Academy Award for Godzilla Minus One.

What is the runtime of OM Chapter 1?

It runs for 178 minutes (2h 58m) and holds a U/A (UA16+) rating.

Is Bachelor Party D'eux a direct sequel?

No. It is a spiritual successor featuring a new set of characters rather than continuing the 2012 storyline directly.