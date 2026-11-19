Koffee With Karan 9 Episode 6: Episode 6 of Koffee With Karan Season 9, streaming now on JioHotstar, brought actress Ananya Panday and singer-turned-producer Ananya Birla together for a lively chat with host Karan Johar.

Packed with cheeky confessions, surprise cameos, and major Bollywood updates, the latest instalment of the show’s final season gave viewers plenty to talk about. Here are seven unmissable moments from the episode.

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1. Ananya Panday Calls Her Rumoured Exes

During the game segment, Ananya Panday dialled Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, and Kartik Aaryan on camera. Watching the rapid-fire phone calls unfold, Ananya Birla cheekily joked that Panday was calling all her exes.

2. Ananya Birla Hypes Ranveer Singh’s ‘Pralay’

Speaking about her banner Birla Studios, producer Ananya Birla shared an exciting update on Ranveer Singh’s upcoming zombie thriller Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta and co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. Teasing the Mumbai-shot project, she said, “It's going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it, but beyond that, it's in God's hands and it's in people's hands.”