Koffee With Karan 9 Episode 6: Episode 6 of Koffee With Karan Season 9, streaming now on JioHotstar, brought actress Ananya Panday and singer-turned-producer Ananya Birla together for a lively chat with host Karan Johar.
Packed with cheeky confessions, surprise cameos, and major Bollywood updates, the latest instalment of the show’s final season gave viewers plenty to talk about. Here are seven unmissable moments from the episode.
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1. Ananya Panday Calls Her Rumoured Exes
During the game segment, Ananya Panday dialled Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, and Kartik Aaryan on camera. Watching the rapid-fire phone calls unfold, Ananya Birla cheekily joked that Panday was calling all her exes.
2. Ananya Birla Hypes Ranveer Singh’s ‘Pralay’
Speaking about her banner Birla Studios, producer Ananya Birla shared an exciting update on Ranveer Singh’s upcoming zombie thriller Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta and co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. Teasing the Mumbai-shot project, she said, “It's going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it, but beyond that, it's in God's hands and it's in people's hands.”
ALSO READ: Samay Raina And Tanmay Bhatt To Roast Karan Johar On Koffee With Karan 9? Here's What The Host Revealed
3. Cheeky Hint On Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda
When Karan Johar poked Ananya Panday about dating rumours surrounding her cousin Ahaan Panday and his Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda, she smiled and replied, "Ahaan is very good with keeping things under wraps".
4. The Word ‘Struggle’ Leaves Ananya Panday Triggered
While reflecting on her business journey, Ananya Birla remarked, “I have had tonnes of obstacles but I have never struggled. I have not struggled at all.” Ananya Panday immediately laughed and admitted, “It's a trigger word for me.”
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5. Ananya Panday Confirms She Is Happily Single
Addressing her current relationship status on the couch, Ananya Panday revealed she is enjoying her single phase, saying, "I never thought I would say this, but I am really enjoying being single," she said.
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6. Why Ananya Birla Calls Karan Johar ‘Pops’?
Ananya Panday was surprised when Ananya Birla affectionately referred to Karan Johar as "Pops", prompting a warm story about their long-standing personal bond outside the film industry.
7. Shanaya Kapoor’s Surprise Rapid-Fire Cameo
Adding extra sparkle to the episode, Shanaya Kapoor made an unexpected appearance during the rapid-fire segment, joining her close friend Ananya Panday for laughs and candid banter.
Catch Koffee With Karan season 9 episode 6 on JioHotstar.
FAQs
1. Where can I watch Koffee With Karan Season 9 Episode 6?
Episode 6 of Koffee With Karan Season 9, featuring Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla, is available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar.
2. What did Ananya Birla say about Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Pralay?
Producer Ananya Birla described Ranveer Singh’s zombie action thriller Pralay as a "spectacle" and confirmed that filming is currently underway in and around Mumbai.
3. Did Ananya Panday confirm Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s relationship?
Rather than giving a direct confirmation, Ananya Panday playfully dodged Karan Johar’s question by stating that Ahaan is very good at keeping things under wraps.