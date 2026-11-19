Rajesh Kumar became a household name after playing Rosesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. However, when he was an established face on television, Rajesh Kumar’s life took a drastic turn when he decided to quit acting and pursue farming. Rajesh Kumar thought that he could establish an agricultural business. His dream, however, was shattered when he lost thousands of saplings to a flood and had to run a vegetable-selling business in front of his son’s school. Rajesh Kumar was ultimately in a Rs 2 crore debt in the end. Why Did Rajesh Kumar Leave Acting To Become A Farmer? In 2017, Rajesh Kumar developed an interest in agriculture as he was associated with Sadhguru’s Rally for Rivers Campaign. In an October 2020 interview with Hindustan Times, the actor explained that the campaign changed his understanding of farming and sustainability.

"Earlier, I only had information about farming, but with this, I became aware," he said. As Rajesh Kumar’s family had agricultural land in Bihar, he eventually decided to return to his hometown of Gaya to explore farming. In a November 2023 conversation with Rajshri Unplugged, he recalled telling his father that he wanted to become a farmer.

He also shared how he felt creatively restricted by the roles he was receiving on television. In an earlier interview, he explained that supporting characters were not always developed sufficiently by writers. Rajesh said, “Farming offered me an opportunity to build something from scratch.” 15,000 Saplings Destroyed In A Flood: What Went Wrong With His Farming Business? Rajesh Kumar extended his agricultural dream by renting 20 acres of land in Palghar in 2019 and experimenting with cultivation. But his dream was shattered soon. His first major setback came when an unexpected flood destroyed more than 15,000 saplings. The actor said the area had not experienced flooding of that nature before. The difficulties did not end there. Kumar also recalled that another attempt was affected by a fire that destroyed a substantial portion of his crops. In a later interview, he spoke about trying to revive the plantation but facing water scarcity. He even had a borewell drilled to 500 feet without finding water.

Rajesh Kumar Wanted To Sell Organic Vegetables Rajesh Kumar also wanted to build a direct-to-consumer organic vegetable business. He initially approached friends and acquaintances to subscribe to his family-farmer initiative. However, several people who had appreciated the idea did not follow through. He eventually began selling vegetables outside his son's school. The business itself faced financial problems. Kumar admitted that he had failed to calculate his margins correctly and was losing Rs 22-25 per kg of vegetables. He then invested in an app to manage orders and transactions that had become difficult to track through WhatsApp. However, he alleged that the person responsible for developing the app betrayed him. ALSO READ: She Delivered Bollywood's First Rs 100 Crore Hit But Quit Films After Marriage; Who Is Asin? Rajesh Kumar Has Repaid Most Of His Rs 2 Crore Debt As per the latest reports, Rajesh Kumar's financial situation has improved since his return to acting. In April 2026, speaking to Bollywood Bubble, he revealed that only around 10-15 per cent of his original debt remained.

He also shared that his elder sister, who had been living in the US, resigned from her job and moved to Bihar to take charge of the agricultural venture. His younger sister, who was settled in Finland, also decided to join the business.

Kumar said his elder sister wanted him to concentrate on acting while she managed the farming operations. The family is now working together to take the venture forward. ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Daughter Saraayah Spotted For The First Time | Viral Video FAQs 1. Why did Rajesh Kumar quit acting? Rajesh Kumar stepped away from acting in 2017 after developing an interest in agriculture through the Rally for Rivers campaign. 2. How much debt did Rajesh Kumar incur from farming? The actor revealed that his farming and organic produce business left him with approximately Rs 2 crore in debt. 3. Has Rajesh Kumar repaid his farming debt? In April 2026, he said that only around 10-15 per cent of his original debt remained.

