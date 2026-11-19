Robert Pattinson has been making headlines as he becomes the next James Bond. However, his payday has become a talking point even before the actor begins shooting as 007. The Twilight star is reportedly signed to three movies worth as much as $100 million. Adding to the intrigue, Robert Pattinson received $1 million just for auditioning for the role. However, Amazon MGM Studios has not officially announced James Bond salary.

As per reports published by The Daily Mail, Robert Pattinson was paid $1 million (approximately Rs 8.9 crore) to audition for the James Bond role. It has been reported that the actor received the amount for a two-hour screen test. However, there is no official confirmation.

Also, there have been statements about the audition being an elaborate casting meeting. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shortlisted actors were evaluated on the basis of their dialogue delivery, camera presence and stunt performances.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

Was Jeff Involved In The Casting Decision Of Robert Pattinson As 007?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos confirmed that he was involved in the casting decision of the iconic British spy.

Speaking at the official announcement of the next James Bond, Bezos acknowledged that the team initially considered casting a less-famous actor.

As quoted in Entertainment Weekly, Bezos said, "Initially, I'd say we were slightly biased a little against him because he's already so famous. We sort of thought, maybe we should have someone a little more unknown."

He added that Pattinson's performance during the screening test made the choice obvious, concluding: "He is James Bond."

ALSO READ: Before Robert Pattinson, 5 Actors Performed 3 Scenes In Full Costume And Got Rejected

Robert Pattinson's James Bond Salary Vs Daniel Craig's Earnings

Robert Pattinson is reportedly getting paid $25 million per film. He is getting quite good pay compared to his predecessor, Daniel Craig.

Craig reportedly earned $3.22 million for Casino Royale (2006), his first appearance as 007. His remuneration increased considerably over the next four films.

According to Guinness World Records, Craig's compensation for Spectre (2015) was approximately $39 million. Importantly, this figure included his acting fee, endorsement-related payments and potential profit participation, rather than just his base salary.

Mint has also cited estimates placing Craig's total earnings from his five Bond films between $100 million and $131.5 million.

ALSO READ: Is Alexandra Daddario The New Bond Girl? Here's What We Know About Robert Pattinson's James Bond Film

What We Know About The Next James Bond Film

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced Robert Pattinson as the seventh actor to play James Bond on November 16.

The upcoming 26th Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing, while Tanya Lapointe serves as executive producer.

The film does not have an officially announced release date yet.

For Pattinson, the role adds another major franchise to a career that already includes Harry Potter, The Twilight Saga and The Batman.

FAQs

1. What is Robert Pattinson's James Bond salary?

He is reportedly set to earn $100 million for three Bond films.

2. Did Robert Pattinson get $1 million for his Bond audition?

A report claimed he received $1 million for his screen test, but this remains unverified.

3. Who is the new James Bond after Daniel Craig?

Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next James Bond.