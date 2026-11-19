When your uncle is none other than megastar Rajinikanth, carving out a distinct identity in the entertainment industry is no easy feat. However, this music sensation chose a different career path, stepped out of his superstar uncle’s shadow and built a name for himself.

Who is Rajinikanth's nephew?

We are talking about Anirudh Ravichander, an Indian composer and playback singer who works primarily in Tamil cinema, in addition to a few Telugu and Hindi films.

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Anirudh Ravichander's music compositions

Ravichander debuted in 2012 with the Tamil film 3, which produced the viral hit Why This Kolaveri Di and it turned out to be his breakthrough in career.

Anirudh is known for composing songs in movies- Master, Beast, Thiruchitrambalam, Jawan and Devara Part 1. His recent projects include tracks from Coolie, The Paradise, Jana Nayagan, Jailer 2 and DC.

ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander Marries Kavya Maran: How Is The Musician Related To Superstar Rajinikanth?

Anirudh Ravichander Net Worth Anirudh Ravichander’s estimated net worth is around ₹50 crore to ₹60 crore. He typically charges ₹8 crore to ₹12 crore per film, with reports of offers up to ₹20–25 crore for major projects. He owns a residence in Chennai and luxury cars including a Porsche Macan, BMW iX1 LWB, Mahindra BE 6 and Ford Mustang GT.