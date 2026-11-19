When your uncle is none other than megastar Rajinikanth, carving out a distinct identity in the entertainment industry is no easy feat. However, this music sensation chose a different career path, stepped out of his superstar uncle’s shadow and built a name for himself.
Who is Rajinikanth's nephew?
We are talking about Anirudh Ravichander, an Indian composer and playback singer who works primarily in Tamil cinema, in addition to a few Telugu and Hindi films.
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Anirudh Ravichander's music compositions
Ravichander debuted in 2012 with the Tamil film 3, which produced the viral hit Why This Kolaveri Di and it turned out to be his breakthrough in career.
Anirudh is known for composing songs in movies- Master, Beast, Thiruchitrambalam, Jawan and Devara Part 1. His recent projects include tracks from Coolie, The Paradise, Jana Nayagan, Jailer 2 and DC.
ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander Marries Kavya Maran: How Is The Musician Related To Superstar Rajinikanth?
Anirudh Ravichander Net Worth
Anirudh Ravichander’s estimated net worth is around ₹50 crore to ₹60 crore. He typically charges ₹8 crore to ₹12 crore per film, with reports of offers up to ₹20–25 crore for major projects.
He owns a residence in Chennai and luxury cars including a Porsche Macan, BMW iX1 LWB, Mahindra BE 6 and Ford Mustang GT.
Anirudh Ravichander's marriage to Kavya Maran
Following a reported engagement on November 10, Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner and CEO Kavya Maran wed on November 11 in Greece, with Anirudh sharing a wedding photo on Instagram.
High-profile guests included Rajinikanth and political leaders, with a grand reception planned in Chennai on November 21, 2026.
FAQs
Is Anirudh Ravichander taking a break from music?
No. Following his wedding, he dismissed break rumors in November 2026 and confirmed he is back in the studio working on new projects.
What is Anirudh Ravichander's music label called?
He launched Albuquerque Records in 2026 to release original compositions, film soundtracks, independent music, and support emerging talent.
What is his educational background?
Anirudh studied at PSBB and Loyola College in Chennai and trained in piano at Trinity Laban in London.