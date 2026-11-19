Chiranjeevi is widely reported as the richest member of the Konidela family. The South superstar has an estimated net worth of around ₹1,650–1,700 crore.

Chiranjeevi's massive net worth is a result of his four-decade long career, high per-film fees, brand endorsements, business ventures and strategic land/real estate investments.

All assets owned by Chiranjeevi Konidela?

Chiranjeevi owns a luxury mansion/villa in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad (featuring expansive grounds, private amenities and a worship space). He also owns a property in Bengaluru.

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The actor also has a high-end luxury car collection, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom starts at ₹8.99 crore in India, with prices reaching ₹29.20 crore for select variants and special editions (ex-showroom).

How rich is Ram Charan?

Ram Charan’s estimated net worth is around ₹1,370 crore to ₹1,400 crore. The Peddi star is considered one of the highest paid actors in Indian cinema. He reportedly charges around ₹70 crore to ₹100 crore per film alongside selective brand endorsements.