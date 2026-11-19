Chiranjeevi is widely reported as the richest member of the Konidela family. The South superstar has an estimated net worth of around ₹1,650–1,700 crore.
Chiranjeevi's massive net worth is a result of his four-decade long career, high per-film fees, brand endorsements, business ventures and strategic land/real estate investments.
All assets owned by Chiranjeevi Konidela?
Chiranjeevi owns a luxury mansion/villa in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad (featuring expansive grounds, private amenities and a worship space). He also owns a property in Bengaluru.
ALSO READ: Teja Sajja Engagement: All About The Grand Ceremony, Celebrity Guests And Viral Pictures
The actor also has a high-end luxury car collection, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom starts at ₹8.99 crore in India, with prices reaching ₹29.20 crore for select variants and special editions (ex-showroom).
How rich is Ram Charan?
Ram Charan’s estimated net worth is around ₹1,370 crore to ₹1,400 crore. The Peddi star is considered one of the highest paid actors in Indian cinema. He reportedly charges around ₹70 crore to ₹100 crore per film alongside selective brand endorsements.
ALSO READ: Veteran Telugu Actor G V Narayana Rao Dies at 72 After Heart Attack; Chiranjeevi Pays Emotional Tribute
Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela
Upasana Konidela is the founder of URLife, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation. She is a third-generation member of the Apollo Hospitals family (granddaughter of founder Dr. Prathap C. Reddy).
How is Pawan Kalyan associated with Konidela family?
Pawan Kalyan (born Konidela Kalyan Babu) is the youngest son of Konidela Venkata Rao and Anjana Devi, making him a core member of the prominent Konidela–Allu family in Telugu cinema and politics.
He is the paternal uncle (babai) to actors Ram Charan (Chiranjeevi's son), Varun Tej (Nagendra Babu's son), and actress-producer Niharika Konidela.
FAQs
How are the Konidela and Allu families related?
The two families united in 1980 when Chiranjeevi married Surekha, the daughter of legendary Telugu comedian and actor Allu Ramalingaiah.
Who are Chiranjeevi’s parents?
Chiranjeevi (born Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad) was born to Konidela Venkat Rao, a former excise police constable and Anjana Devi.
Who are Chiranjeevi’s children?
Chiranjeevi and Surekha have three children. Their son, Ram Charan, is a global star and one of India's highest-paid actors, married to entrepreneur and Apollo Hospitals CSR Vice Chairperson Upasana Kamineni. Their daughters are costume designer and producer Sushmitha (married to L. V. Vishnu Prasad) and Sreeja.