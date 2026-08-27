Rao made his acting debut in 1976 with K Balachander’s Antuleni Kadha and went on to appear in around 100 films and several TV serials. He also became a successful producer, backing several hit films, particularly those starring Chiranjeevi, during his nearly five-decade career.

Renowned Telugu actor and producer G V Narayana Rao died in Hyderabad following a heart attack. His death was confirmed by actor Karate Kalyani to new agency PTI.

Chiranjeevi took to X and penned an emotional tribute to the veteran producer, He wrote, "The news that renowned senior actor and producer, my dear friend GV Narayanan Rao garu, is no more has left me in profound shock."

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He further added, "He was introduced to the silver screen with the 1976 film Antuleni Katha and through his distinctive acting in numerous films and several television serials, he earned a special place in the hearts of audiences."

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Chiranjeevi wrote, "I shared a very close bond with Narayanan Rao garu. As a producer who made films like Devanthakudu and Yamudiki Mogudu with me, our journey is filled with countless sweet memories. Praying to the Lord that his soul attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his family members, close associates and admirers. Om Shanti."