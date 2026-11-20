Several new South movies and web series are streaming online this weekend. From Anbil Avan to Anumana Pakshi, you can watch exciting new titles on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Zee5 and other streaming giants.

South Indian OTT Releases this week

Anbil Avan (Sony LIV)

Anbil Avan is a 2026 Tamil romantic action thriller directed by R. Kaarthikeyan (Karthikeyan Ramakrishnan), starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan, now streaming on Sony LIV.

ALSO READ: 5 Best Nawazuddin Siddiqui Thriller Movies To Watch On OTT That Will Keep You Hooked Till End

Anumana Pakshi (Sun NXT)

Anumana Pakshi is a comedy-thriller written and directed by Vimal Krishna, starring Rag Mayur and Merin Philip. The story follows Sunny (Rag Mayur), a compulsive overthinker and suspicious man who turns everyday events into elaborate theories.