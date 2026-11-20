Several new South movies and web series are streaming online this weekend. From Anbil Avan to Anumana Pakshi, you can watch exciting new titles on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Zee5 and other streaming giants.
South Indian OTT Releases this week
Anbil Avan (Sony LIV)
Anbil Avan is a 2026 Tamil romantic action thriller directed by R. Kaarthikeyan (Karthikeyan Ramakrishnan), starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan, now streaming on Sony LIV.
ALSO READ: 5 Best Nawazuddin Siddiqui Thriller Movies To Watch On OTT That Will Keep You Hooked Till End
Anumana Pakshi (Sun NXT)
Anumana Pakshi is a comedy-thriller written and directed by Vimal Krishna, starring Rag Mayur and Merin Philip. The story follows Sunny (Rag Mayur), a compulsive overthinker and suspicious man who turns everyday events into elaborate theories.
ALSO READ: O.M Operation Mole Movie Review: Dhanush Leads A Gripping Action Drama Packed With Powerful Performances
Mr & Mrs Office (JioHotstar)
Mr & Mrs Office is a 2026 Tamil romantic comedy series that premiered on JioHotstar on November 18. Directed by Abdul Kabeez, it follows newlyweds Arivu and Aishwarya, who hide their marriage at work to avoid violating the company’s no-relatives policy.
Crazy Kalyanam (Aha)
Set in rural Telangana, the film follows Keerthi (Anupama Parameswaran), an MSc graduate aspiring for a government job. While her father wants her to marry into a wealthy family, she falls in love with Uday (Akhil Raj Uddemari), a handloom weaver.
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418 (Netflix)
Set in a medical college hostel in coastal Karnataka, the story follows Vivek as he investigates the dark secrets of a sealed room, Room 418, while experiencing unexplained supernatural events.
So, grab your popcorn and watches these popular South releases from the comfort of your home.
FAQs
What is Dhanush's latest release?
Dhanush's latest release is O.M: Operation Mole.
Who is in the cast of O.M: Operation Mole?
Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans lead the ensemble cast.
What is the runtime O.M: Operation Mole?
The film runs for 178 minutes (2 hours 58 minutes).