O.M: Operation Mole delves into the world of undercover operations, organised crime, red sandalwood smuggling and power struggles, bringing together a strong ensemble cast in a gritty action drama.
What is the plot of O.M: Operation Mole?
O.M: Operation Mole follows an undercover officer (Dhanush) who infiltrates an illegal red sandalwood smuggling syndicate in Andhra Pradesh to take down its syndicate kingpin.
RATING: 4/5
Dhanush commands the screen with his remarkable presence
Dhanush leads the film with a powerful performance. His intense screen presence, aggressive body language and high-energy action sequences add strong mass appeal.
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Beyond the action, he also brings depth to the character, effectively portraying vulnerability and emotional conflict beneath his rugged exterior.
Moommootty shines in O.M: Operation Mole
Mammootty adds tremendous authority to the proceedings. His screen presence is effortless, his dialogue delivery carries weight and his character brings an interesting contrast to Dhanush's intense portrayal. Their combination gives the film several compelling dramatic moments.
Sai Pallavi effortlessly portrays aself-assured police officer
Sai Pallavi stands out with a performance that combines strength and sensitivity. Her portrayal of a police officer reflects confidence, conviction and emotional maturity.
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She adds a refreshing spark to the narrative, making her character engaging and memorable. Sreeleela impresses with her natural charm and effortless simplicity, while veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah brings depth and gravitas to the ensemble. The supporting cast also strengthens the film, adding layers to its world beyond the lead performances.
Sound and BGM
Music composer Sai Abhyankkar elevates the proceedings with an energetic soundtrack and an impactful background score. The music complements the film's action-driven narrative, particularly during its intense confrontations and emotional sequences.
The single-shot action sequences are among the technical highlights. The forest setting, atmospheric visuals and cinematography effectively establish the film's gritty backdrop.
Director Rajkumar Periasamy demonstrates his willingness to explore a different genre following Amaran. His attempt to weave together multiple character journeys, emotional conflicts and an undercover crime narrative gives the film its distinct identity.
With impressive performances, ambitious action staging and a powerful musical score, OM: Operation Mole makes for an engaging theatrical outing.
FAQs
When is the runtime of O.M OPERATION MOLE?
The movie has a runtime of 178 minutes (about 2 hours and 58 minutes).
What languages is O.M: OPERATION MOLE available in?
Originally in Tamil, it has also been released in dubbed versions including Telugu and Hindi.
Why was the title of O.M: Operation Mole changed just before release?
Originally announced as OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, the makers retitled it to O.M: Operation Mole a week before release following CBFC censorship requirements.