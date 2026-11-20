O.M: Operation Mole delves into the world of undercover operations, organised crime, red sandalwood smuggling and power struggles, bringing together a strong ensemble cast in a gritty action drama.

What is the plot of O.M: Operation Mole?

O.M: Operation Mole follows an undercover officer (Dhanush) who infiltrates an illegal red sandalwood smuggling syndicate in Andhra Pradesh to take down its syndicate kingpin.

RATING: 4/5

Dhanush commands the screen with his remarkable presence

Dhanush leads the film with a powerful performance. His intense screen presence, aggressive body language and high-energy action sequences add strong mass appeal.

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Beyond the action, he also brings depth to the character, effectively portraying vulnerability and emotional conflict beneath his rugged exterior.

Moommootty shines in O.M: Operation Mole

Mammootty adds tremendous authority to the proceedings. His screen presence is effortless, his dialogue delivery carries weight and his character brings an interesting contrast to Dhanush's intense portrayal. Their combination gives the film several compelling dramatic moments.

Sai Pallavi effortlessly portrays aself-assured police officer

Sai Pallavi stands out with a performance that combines strength and sensitivity. Her portrayal of a police officer reflects confidence, conviction and emotional maturity.

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She adds a refreshing spark to the narrative, making her character engaging and memorable. Sreeleela impresses with her natural charm and effortless simplicity, while veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah brings depth and gravitas to the ensemble. The supporting cast also strengthens the film, adding layers to its world beyond the lead performances.