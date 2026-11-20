Dhanush and Mammootty's OM: Chapter 1 is built around an undercover police operation that becomes increasingly complicated when Thirukumaran (Dhanush) develops an emotional attachment to the very man he is investigating, Burma Karthikeyan (Mammootty). What begins as a mission to expose a red sandalwood smuggling network gradually becomes a story about loyalty, betrayal and the cost of choosing sides. The biggest question surrounding the climax is whether Karthikeyan finally faces the law or whether Dhanush's character abandons his mission after growing closer to him.

Spoilers ahead for OM: Chapter 1! Does Karthikeyan Get Arrested In O.M.: Operation Mole? Yes. Karthikeyan, played by Mammootty, is arrested and imprisoned after Thiru helps expose the red sandalwood smuggling operation. Thiru is actually Pazhanivel, an undercover police officer who enters Karthikeyan's gang under the identity of Thirukumaran, a photographer. His assignment comes from IPS officer Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi), who heads the Special Task Force investigating the smuggling network. Initially, Thiru's objective is straightforward: gain Karthikeyan's trust, collect information and help the police dismantle the operation. However, the assignment becomes difficult when he starts to understand the man behind the criminal empire. Karthikeyan is involved in smuggling, but the film presents him as a morally complicated character rather than a conventional villain. His motivations and treatment of people around him make Thiru question the emotional cost of betraying someone who has come to trust him.

The film's ending, however, makes it clear that Thiru does not walk away from his responsibility. He completes the mission, and Karthikeyan eventually faces arrest and imprisonment. What Happens To Abdul Hameed And The Smuggling Network? Karthikeyan is not the ultimate power behind the operation. He is involved in the red sandalwood trade for Dubai-based syndicate boss Abdul Hameed, played by Naseeruddin Shah. Thiru's undercover assignment is therefore part of a larger investigation. By gaining access to Karthikeyan's circle, he helps Nithya's Special Task Force get closer to the network and its operations. The film also raises questions about the exploitation of tribal communities and the people who profit from the illegal trade. (Image Credit: District) ALSO READ: Mammootty's O.M. vs Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara Twitter Reactions: Who Is Winning The Father-Son Box Office Clash? Does Dhanush's Thiru Reunite With His Wife Roja? No easy personal victory awaits Thiru after the successful operation. His undercover assignment has already taken a toll on his marriage to Roja, played by Sreeleela. His constant absences and secrecy have left Roja feeling neglected. She even considers leaving him with their son and asks for a divorce. This gives the ending a bittersweet dimension. Thiru fulfils his responsibility as a police officer, but his success does not automatically repair his relationship with his family. His personal life remains deeply affected by the choices he has made. O.M.: Operation Mole ends with Thiru completing his mission and Karthikeyan paying the price for his involvement in the smuggling network. But the biggest casualty is their relationship, along with Thiru's already troubled marriage. The film leaves viewers with a difficult question: can doing the right thing still feel like a betrayal?

ALSO READ: Underrated Tamil Movies On OTT That Deserve More Recognition: Kadaisi Vivasayi, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum And More FAQs 1. Does Mammootty die in O.M: Operation Mole? No. Karthikeyan survives the events of the film but is arrested and imprisoned after the undercover operation succeeds. 2. Does Dhanush's character reveal his real identity to Karthikeyan? Yes. Thiru's undercover identity and betrayal become central to the emotional confrontation between the two characters. 3. Who plays the police officer in O.M: Operation Mole? Dhanush plays Pazhanivel, who goes undercover as Thirukumaran. Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads the Special Task Force.

