OTT Releases This Week: Looking for something to watch this week? Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 lands on Netflix on November 27, a day after Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives on the same platform. SonyLIV adds the box-office hit Hanuman Ansh on November 27 too. There's more is lined up.

OTT Releases This Week (November 23-29): 1. Drishyam: The Conclusion Where to watch: Netflix Release date: November 27 Drishyam 3, officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, is the last chapter of the Hindi trilogy. It is also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor and Prakash Raj. Jaideep plays SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, who leads a fresh investigation against Vijay Salgaonkar's family. Vijay has to play one more game of wits to keep their secret buried.

ALSO READ - Is Drishyam: The Conclusion A Hit? Check Its Final Box Office Earnings Ahead Of OTT Release On Netflix 2. Blade Runner 2099 Where to watch: Prime Video Release date: November 25 Fifty years after Blade Runner 2049, fugitive Cora (Hunter Schafer) poses as a Blade Runner to escape her past. She's paired with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a Replicant near death. Together they hunt a runaway whose secrets could destroy Los Angeles.

3. Supergirl Where to watch: JioHotstar Release date: November 26 Kara (Milly Alcock) is on her birthday trip when a bandit poisons her dog Krypto and kills a girl's father. She and young Ruthye (Eve Ridley) set out for revenge and an antidote. 4. Hanuman Ansh Where to watch: SonyLIV Release date: November 27 Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama on the early life of Lakshmi Narayan, who later became the saint Neem Karoli Baba. It is the first part of a planned trilogy based on Chaturvedi's memoir. 5. Delhi 2021 Where to watch: ZEE5 Release date: November 25 During Delhi's brutal COVID second wave, nurse Manjot (Richa Chadha) fights bed and oxygen shortages to keep patients alive. 6. Spider Man: Brand New Day Where to watch: Netflix Release date: November 26 Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink and Florence Pugh star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The story is set four years after No Way Home, with Peter Parker living alone in New York and facing a new enemy. It streams in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

ALSO READ - Spider-Man Brand New Day Twitter Review: Tom Holland Gives Career Best Performance In 'Best Spider Man Movie' 7. Nine To Six Where to watch: Prime Video Release date: November 25 Kang Yi-ji, a legal manager who distrusts romance, ends up between Han Sun-woo, an intern who wants to design jewellery, and Park Hyun-tae, a calm executive returning from Europe. 8. Dhai Chaal Where to watch: JioHotstar Release date: November 27 Student leader Mayur Bhardwaj (Gagan Arora) faces a rival in campus elections manipulated by politicians, while a state minister schemes to topple the Chief Minister. Title OTT Platform Release Date Drishyam: The Conclusion Netflix November 27 Blade Runner 2099 Prime Video November 25 Supergirl JioHotstar November 26 Hanuman Ansh SonyLIV November 27 Delhi 2021 ZEE5 November 25 Spider Man: Brand New Day Netflix November 26 Nine To Six Prime Video November 25 Dhai Chaal JioHotstar November 27 FAQ 1. When and where to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be released on Netflix on November 26, 2026. The movie also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jacob Batalon.

2. Who plays the lead in Blade Runner 2099? Hunter Schafer plays Cora, a fugitive who pretends to be a Blade Runner. She's paired with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a Replicant near the end of her life. Together they hunt a runaway whose secrets could destroy Los Angeles. 3. What is Delhi 2021 about? It's set during Delhi's second COVID wave. Nurse Manjot (Richa Chadha) works at SL Criticare Hospital, fighting shortages of beds and oxygen to save patients.