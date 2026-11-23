In a major development, NVIDIA on Monday announced the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as a member of its Board of Directors. He was ousted from the position after media reports revealed he had extramarital relations with a Chinese businesswoman, who allegedly assisted in navigating NVIDIA's chips' entry into Beijing, despite a complete ban on its exports. Since then, the company has had a whirlwind month after Huang also admitted to extramarital affairs.

Trump factor behind Huang's comeback The decision came hours after US President Donald Trump expressed support for Huang's leadership, signalling a possible shift in the ongoing controversy surrounding the company's China-related business dealings. Trump has a close personal relationship with Huang and called for his reinstatement multiple times.

According to the statement released by NVIDIA, the Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with him, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to his candour and ability to lead NVIDIA.

Huang's Chinese spy affair controversy His ouster from the tech giant came after bombshell reports revealed that Huang had an extramarital relationship with a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, who was suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence. Beijing has denied the spying allegation. Later, several reports claimed that Huang had multiple relationships. However, as of writing this article, neither NVIDIA nor Huang have admitted to affairs.

Huang posted an online message last week saying he would be "honoured" to return if the company asked him. But the board responded then that it did not intend to reinstate him. ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Returns As NVIDIA Chief: Chinese Spy Affair To Dramatic Comeback | Timeline Huang poses no national security risk: NVIDIA Board "In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk," it added.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board. "We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer."

READ FULL STATEMENT HERE Trump's first reaction to Jensen Huang's return Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Trump said that the US government has no reason to believe Huang's return to Nvidia poses a national security risk and added that the country needs his leadership. However, the US President said that NVIDIA will continue to investigate the export controversy despite calling him a true patriot multiple times in the statement.

The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security," Trump said in a statement released on his social media platform, Truth Social.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang's First Reaction After Returning As NVIDIA CEO Amid China Spy Row: 'Can't Wait To Get Back To Work' "The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the US Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure. Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with US export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect US National Security. Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World!," he added.

Jensen Huang's first reaction after NVIDIA Board reinstates him as CEO Meanwhile, NVIDIA's shares reportedly surged by nearly 30 per cent following the announcement of Huang's reinstatement. In his first statement after returning to the company's top leadership position, Huang said, "I can't wait to get back to work." He also expressed gratitude to his family for their love and support during the controversy, including his wife, who stood by him throughout his journey in building the technology giant.

I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

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