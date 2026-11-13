Nvidia Row: Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO on Thursday, bringing an abrupt end to his 33-year run at the helm of the chipmaking giant. His shocking exit follows intense pressure amid an ongoing investigation into his personal relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence. Amid these developments, a report by Bloomberg suggests that the growing controversy had taken a visible toll on Huang during his final days at the company.

Huang's Final Days At Nvidia Known for decades as a confident, hands-on leader with a sharp eye for detail, Huang appeared unusually discouraged and seemed to have lost his trademark energy and command just before resigning, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. After weeks of denying the infidelity claims and fighting to keep his job, Huang looked completely broken and drained. His take-charge attitude also vanished before giving up on his position on Thursday.

ALSO READ: From Bill Clinton To Jensen Huang: 7 Explosive Affairs That Shook US, Drawing Backlash People familiar with the situation noted that he started frequently saying things like "whatever" and "I don't care," and even went so far as to insult himself, calling himself a "piece of sh*t." The report further claims that it became harder for Huang to keep up with his daily duties at Nvidia as the scandal grew. He reportedly had a massive workload, with nearly 60 top executives reporting directly to him.

To make sure teams stayed focused, employees had to email him their top five work priorities. Huang was known for replying to these updates right away, even late at night. However, sources told Bloomberg that his replies became much slower in the days right before he stepped down.

Third Affair Report Surfaces Even after his resignation from the top post, the controversy surrounding him does not seem to end as a new report from Reuters has revealed that Huang also had a secret relationship with a second Nvidia employee. The latest development comes just days after Huang first admitted to having an affair without naming any person.

Meanwhile, following his resignation, Nvidia's board has named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as the temporary CEO while they look for a permanent leader. The controversy has also put a significant pressure on US President Donald Trump’s administration, particularly the Department of Commerce. The New York Times and Axios reported that the department has been facing scrutiny over its handling of the investigation tied to Huang.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang's Third Affair After Resigning As Nvidia CEO Surfaces, Trump Admin Also Faces Scrutiny You May Also Like To Watch: