The Nvidia episode involving its former CEO Jensen Huang and his admission of being unfaithful to his wife Lori Huang amid investigation over his links to Alice Huang, a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy has shocked many. Huang resigned on Thursday and the case has again renewed attention on old and famous affair cases in US history. From President to film stars to big businessmen, many prominent people have lost their name and fame because of such love affairs.

US' Biggest Affairs 1. Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky The most famous affair scandal involves former US President Bill Clinton. In the 1990s, his name got linked with Monica Lewinsky, a young 22-year-old girl who worked as an intern in the White House. Between 1995 and 1997, they met many times inside the Oval Office. The case came to light after Monica told her co-worker Linda Tripp about this secret. Linda recorded their phone calls and gave the tapes to officer Kenneth Starr, which marked the beginning of the controversy.

In January 1998, Clinton said in court, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman." Later, investigators found proof including a blue dress with his semen. On 17 August 1998, Clinton admitted on TV that he had a wrong close relationship with Monica. On 19 December 1998, the House voted to remove him for lying and stopping justice. But on 12 February 1999, the Senate acquitted him and did not lose his position.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang's Third Affair After Resigning As Nvidia CEO Surfaces, Trump Admin Also Faces Scrutiny 2. John F Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe John F Kennedy, who was the 35th President of the US , also faced heat over his close relation with film star Marilyn Monroe. Their association made headlines in the early 1960s and became a talking point after Marilyn sang "Happy Birthday" to him in 1962 at Madison Square Garden. For many years, people kept discussing whether they were really in love. As the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also kept an eye on them and Marilyn died soon after, the mystery became even bigger. Till today, no one knows the full truth and continues to remain one of the most talked about scandals in the US.

3. Kennedy And Judith Exner Apart from Marilyn, Kennedy's name was also linked with Judith Exner. She was an American woman who was said to be close to Kennedy when he was a Senator and later President. It was also said that she knew Mafia leaders Sam Giancana and John Roselli.

4. John Edwards and Rielle Hunter Another famous scandal involved former Senator and Presidential candidate John Edwards. In 2007-2008, his affair with Rielle Hunter, who worked in his campaign team, came out. The relationship gained attention as at that time his wife Elizabeth Edwards was fighting cancer and Rielle also had a child. First, Edwards said the affair was true but the child was not his. However, in January 2010, Edwards accepted that he was the father of the child, ending his political career.

5. Hugh Grant and Divine Brown In 1995, famous English actor Hugh Grant was caught in a big scandal in Hollywood. Just days before his film Nine Months was to be released, he was caught with Divine Brown, whose real name is Estella Marie Thompson (A former sex worker) in his rented BMW in the early morning. Both of them were arrested, with Grant accepting his mistake in court. This case became one of the biggest Hollywood scandals of that time.

6. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez In 2019, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also got caught in a big affair case after his name was linked with Lauren Sanchez, who was a TV anchor and pilot. They met for work, as Lauren's company did aerial filming. At that time, both were married to other people. Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott and Lauren to Patrick Whitesell. Their relationship started around 2018, leading to big divorces. Later, Bezos and Lauren got married in 2025.

7. Bill Gates and Microsoft Employee Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, also accepted that he had affairs outside his marriage. This was one big reason for his divorce from Melinda French Gates in 2021 after 27 years of marriage. In May 2021, Gates accepted that around the year 2000, he had an affair with a woman who worked at Microsoft. While Bill said the relationship (with the employee) ended in a friendly way, Melinda later said she felt deep pain and that her trust had been broken in marriage.

ALSO READ: Nvidia's Jensen Huang Resigns Over Extramarital Affair Revelations; CFO Colette Kress Takes Interim CEO Role You May Also Like To Watch: