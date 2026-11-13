HighLights
  1. Truck lost control, causing multi-vehicle collision and fire.
  2. 14 people have died while 30 other are injured in Fujairah accident.
  3. Indian nationals among deceased, victims from multiple countries.

UAE Road Accident: Indian nationals were among 14 people killed in a horrific road accident in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in Fujairah on Thursday. The collision caused the truck to overturn and catch fire, with the blaze spreading to multiple vehicles, leaving 30 people injured.

Truck Crashes Into Vehicles After Losing Control

The UAE Ministry Of Interior, in a statement, citing the General Command of Fujairah Police, noted that the accident occurred when a truck driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling along Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, near the entrance of Fujairah. The truck first collided with another vehicle before overturning and striking several vehicles that had stopped due to slow-moving traffic.

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The impact triggered a fire in the truck, which then quickly spread to several other damaged vehicles, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. Videos that have emerged online also show vehicles engulfed in fire in the middle of the road. Following the incident, the police operations room received an emergency report, prompting specialised police teams, ambulance and rescue crews, and Civil Defence personnel to rush to the scene.

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15 Injured Discharged

Rescue teams worked to extinguish the fire, assist those trapped or injured, and transport the injured to hospitals for medical treatment. As per the police, 15 people out of the 30 injured have been discharged from the hospital, while 15 others continue to receive treatment.

Indians Among Those Killed

Fujairah Police further confirmed that the deceased included Emirati nationals, while the identities of several other victims are still being established through DNA testing. The injured include nationals of the UAE, Oman, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt. Police have not yet provided further details about the identities of all those who lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Dubai confirmed that Indian nationals were among those killed in the tragic road accident. Expressing grief over the incident, the Consulate wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Fujairah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals. The Consulate has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time. Further details are being ascertained."

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