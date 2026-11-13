UAE Road Accident: Indian nationals were among 14 people killed in a horrific road accident in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in Fujairah on Thursday. The collision caused the truck to overturn and catch fire, with the blaze spreading to multiple vehicles, leaving 30 people injured.

Truck Crashes Into Vehicles After Losing Control The UAE Ministry Of Interior, in a statement, citing the General Command of Fujairah Police, noted that the accident occurred when a truck driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling along Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, near the entrance of Fujairah. The truck first collided with another vehicle before overturning and striking several vehicles that had stopped due to slow-moving traffic.

شرطة الفجيرة تكشف تفاصيل الحادث المروري الجسيم على شارع خليفة الذي أسفر عن 14 وفاة و30 إصابة كشفت القيادة العامة لشرطة الفجيرة عن تفاصيل الحادث المروري الجسيم الذي وقع قبل منتصف الليل على شارع الشيخ خليفة بن زايد، عند مدخل إمارة الفجيرة، وأسفر عن وفاة 14 شخصاً وإصابة 30 آخرين بإصابات متفاوتة، إثر تصادم شاحنة بعدد من المركبات، وما أعقبه من اندلاع حريق امتد إلى عدد من المركبات المتضررة. وأكدت شرطة الفجيرة أن الحادث وقع نتيجة فقدان سائق شاحنة السيطرة عليها أثناء سيرها على الطريق، ما أدى إلى اصطدامها بمركبة أخرى، ومن ثم تدهورها واصطدامها بعدد من المركبات التي كانت متوقفة نتيجة بطء الحركة المرورية على الشارع، الأمر الذي أدى إلى اشتعال النيران في الشاحنة وامتداد الحريق إلى عدد من المركبات الأخرى، مخلفاً خسائر بشرية جسيمة. وأوضحت شرطة الفجيرة أن غرفة العمليات تلقت بلاغاً بالحادث، وعلى الفور انتقلت الفرق الشرطية المختصة وفرق الإسعاف والإنقاذ والدفاع المدني إلى الموقع، حيث باشرت مهامها في التعامل مع الحادث وإخماد الحريق وإسعاف المصابين ونقلهم إلى المستشفيات لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، إلى جانب تأمين موقع الحادث وتنظيم الحركة المرورية واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان سلامة مستخدمي الطريق، مشيدةً بجهود جميع الفرق الميدانية والكوادر الطبية التي تعاملت مع الحادث بكفاءة ومسؤولية. وأضافت أن 15 مصاباً من إجمالي 30 مصاباً غادروا المستشفى بعد تلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، فيما لا يزال 15 مصاباً يتلقون العلاج والرعاية الطبية في المستشفيات، وفقاً لحالاتهم الصحية. وأشارت شرطة الفجيرة إلى أن المتوفين شملوا أشخاصاً من الجنسية الإماراتية، إلى جانب عدد من المتوفين الذين لا تزال إجراءات التعرف على هوياتهم جارية من خلال فحوص البصمة الوراثية (DNA)، فيما شملت جنسيات المصابين الإماراتية والعُمانية والهندية والبرازيلية والباكستانية والأردنية والمصرية. وأعربت شرطة الفجيرة عن بالغ حزنها وأسفها لوقوع هذا الحادث الأليم، متقدمةً بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة إلى أسر وذوي المتوفين، سائلةً المولى عز وجل أن يتغمدهم بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهم أهلهم وذويهم الصبر والسلوان، وأن يمنّ على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل. وشددت شرطة الفجيرة على أهمية الالتزام بقواعد السير والمرور والتقيد بالسرعات المحددة وترك مسافات الأمان الكافية، لاسيما عند الاقتراب من مواقع الازدحام والتباطؤ المروري، مؤكدةً أن المحافظة على الأرواح مسؤولية مشتركة، وأن شرطة الفجيرة ستواصل جهودها لتعزيز السلامة المرورية والحد من الحوادث الجسيمة. وأكدت القيادة العامة لشرطة الفجيرة أن الجهات المختصة تواصل استكمال الإجراءات القانونية والفنية المتعلقة بالحادث، مهيبةً بالجمهور ومرتادي منصات التواصل الاجتماعي تحري الدقة والمسؤولية عند تداول المعلومات، وعدم نشر الشائعات أو المعلومات غير الموثوقة، والاعتماد على المصادر الرسمية للحصول على المستجدات والتفاصيل المعتمدة. #وزارة_الداخلية_الإمارات #فخورين_بالإمارات 🇦🇪 #الامارات_أمن_وأمان #MOIUAE — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) November 12, 2026 ALSO READ: Passport Seized, Labour Forced: Two Indians Allegedly Held Hostage In UAE Job Scam; Captors Demand Ransom The impact triggered a fire in the truck, which then quickly spread to several other damaged vehicles, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. Videos that have emerged online also show vehicles engulfed in fire in the middle of the road. Following the incident, the police operations room received an emergency report, prompting specialised police teams, ambulance and rescue crews, and Civil Defence personnel to rush to the scene.

15 Injured Discharged Rescue teams worked to extinguish the fire, assist those trapped or injured, and transport the injured to hospitals for medical treatment. As per the police, 15 people out of the 30 injured have been discharged from the hospital, while 15 others continue to receive treatment.

Indians Among Those Killed Fujairah Police further confirmed that the deceased included Emirati nationals, while the identities of several other victims are still being established through DNA testing. The injured include nationals of the UAE, Oman, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt. Police have not yet provided further details about the identities of all those who lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Dubai confirmed that Indian nationals were among those killed in the tragic road accident. Expressing grief over the incident, the Consulate wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Fujairah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals. The Consulate has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time. Further details are being ascertained."

Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Fujairah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals. The Consulate has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time. Further details are being ascertained. @MEAIndia @IndembAbuDhabi — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) November 12, 2026 ALSO READ: Flydubai Mid-Air Scare: Identities Of Two Pilots Who Took Control After Axe Attack On Indian Captain Revealed You May Also Like To Watch: