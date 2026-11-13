Nvidia Row: The controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang does not seem to be ending anytime soon, even after he stepped down from his role on Thursday. A new report from Reuters has revealed that Huang also had a secret relationship with a second Nvidia employee, adding fresh fuel to the scandal that has thrown the tech giant into crisis. The latest development comes just days after Huang first admitted to having an affair without naming any person.

Third Affair Report Surfaces Pressure had been building on Huang to leave the company after reports exposed two other extramarital relationships, one with a company executive Kimberly Powell and another with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Following his resignation, Nvidia's board named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as the temporary CEO while they look for a permanent leader. While reports have surfaced that Huang had an "intimate relationship" with the third woman, her identity has yet not been established.

ALSO READ: Nvidia's Jensen Huang Resigns Over Extramarital Affair Revelations; CFO Colette Kress Takes Interim CEO Role Trump Admin Under Scanner The Nvidia controversy has also put a significant pressure on US President Donald Trump’s administration, particularly the Department of Commerce. The New York Times and Axios reported that the department has been facing scrutiny over its handling of the investigation tied to former Nvidia CEO Huang.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his top aide Jeffrey Kessler are facing growing criticism over how they handled a Singapore-based AI company called Megaspeed. Questions have arisen why the Commerce Department did not take action after receiving warnings that Megaspeed might be secretly sending restricted, advanced Nvidia computer chips to China. These concerns have led several lawmakers to demand a closer look at how the department enforces rules to keep sensitive US technology out of foreign hands.

The scrutiny also comes amid reports that Trump was briefed twice by the US intelligence about a potential Chinese spy involved in a relationship with Huang last year. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had also allegedly warned about the espionage in May this year. However, the US president has denied knowing about the espionage concerns when he invited Huang to China.

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Todd Blanche on Friday said the Justice Department has not yet reached a conclusion on whether Alice was a Chinese spy. ALSO READ: Played Matchmaker, Knew About Affair: Mystery Businessman Who Introduced Alice Huang To Nvidia CEO Was Her Husband You May Also Like To Watch: