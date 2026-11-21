Amid the ongoing row surrounding its former CEO, Nvidia has lost its position as the third-most valuable company in the US. A fresh decline in its share price pushed its market value below that of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, on Friday. The fall comes as technology stocks face a wider market sell-off, adding to concerns over the AI chipmaker's outlook. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has backed Jensen Huang's possible return as CEO despite the controversy that led to his resignation.

According to LSEG data, Nvidia shares dropped around 3 per cent during Friday's trading session, bringing the company's market capitalisation down to nearly USD 3.4 trillion. Alphabet moved ahead with a market value of approximately USD 3.44 trillion, taking Nvidia's position as the third-most valuable US company. Apple and Microsoft continued to hold the first and second positions respectively.

The decline also marked Nvidia’s seventh consecutive session of losses. This is the company's longest losing streak since 2008. The continued fall has raised questions among investors as the company had recently announced quarterly results that were better than Wall Street expectations.

Nvidia's decline was part of a wider fall across the technology and semiconductor sectors. The sell-off also affected the major US stock market indexes. The S&P 500 dropped 3.7 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 5.3 per cent, pushing it into negative territory for the year. Companies linked to AI infrastructure were also affected.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump again spoke in favour of Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia’s CEO. Huang had stepped down from the position last week following reports about his alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a Chinese woman Alice Huang, suspected of having links to espionage.

🚨 JUST IN: @realDonaldTrump has now spoken up for Jensen Huang 3 times in 5 days. Today he went furthest. → Nov 16: "He could return. There's a big group of people that would like him to return." → Nov 18: "Such a tragedy… Some people can't be replaced. He was ten years ahead." → Today: "I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance. You know, we're a country of second chances." His message to NVIDIA: "If they were smart, they'd take that brilliant man, accept an apology, and let him go back to work." Should NVIDIA's board listen? 👇 @JensenHuang @nvidia #BringJensenBack #BringBackJensen #StandWithJensen #NVIDIA https://t.co/HfpuZwngk7 — Jerry Liu (@tfmlab) November 20, 2026

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump described Huang as one of the world's most talented minds and said he would like to see him get another opportunity. Trump also called Huang a good person who had made some poor decisions. He suggested that the former CEO should issue a public apology and be allowed to return to the company.

"I would love to see him be back. You have one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world, and where is he going to go?" Trump said. He added, "I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance." Trump also praised Huang's contribution to Nvidia, referring to the company's Blackwell chip technology. The US President said he would like to see Huang back in charge rather than losing his experience and knowledge to another company.